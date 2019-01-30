Elon’s Osses-Konig Collects CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s tennis senior Felipe Osses-Konig has been named the CAA Player of the Week on Wednesday, Jan. 30, for his performances over the opening month of the season, while leading the Phoenix to a 3-1 start to the 2019 campaign.

Osses-Konig earned his first-career CAA weekly honor after starting his season with a perfect 4-0 record in singles matches, which included huge wins against Duke and Clemson.

On Tuesday, Osses-Konig rolled at the No. 3 singles position during Elon’s 5-2 win at Clemson with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory against Yizhou Liu. His result gave the Phoenix a 2-0 advantage at the start of singles play after Elon won the doubles point against the Tigers. The Phoenix would go on to earn its first victory over an ACC opponent since Jan. 17, 2014 when the Phoenix defeated then-No. 7 Duke.

At the start of the 2019 season, the Rego Park, N.Y., native earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jason Lapidus of Duke at the No. 5 position and gave the Phoenix a 2-0 lead in the match on Jan. 12. The Phoenix would end up falling in a heartbreaker, 4-3, against the Blue Devils. He also picked up singles wins in Elon’s victories over Appalachian State and North Carolina A&T on Jan. 18 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The Phoenix returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Tuesday, Feb. 5, to face off against Campbell. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.