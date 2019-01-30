Greensboro College Pride Men Can’t Overcome Shooting Woes In Loss To Averett:K.J Langley(SWG), Carmoni Marks(WG) and Greyson Collins(Ragsdale HS/Caldwell Academy) all contribute for GC Pride

Pride Men Can’t Overcome Shooting Woes In Loss To Averett

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Michael Phifer scored a team-high 18 points as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team fell to the Cougars of Averett University Wednesday 69-61.

The Cougars opened the game up on a 8-0 run over the first 3:03 before Keyshawn Dorsey and Eric Peaks Jr. tallied layups to make the score 8-4.

The Pride then kept within four for the next four minutes before Timothy Henry scored a layup to give the Cougars a 16-10 lead with 11:05 showing on the clock.

However, Greensboro quickly pulled to within one as Keyford Langley hit from three-point range before Phifer tallied his third basket of the game, making the score 16-15.

Over the final 10 minute of the half, the Pride continued to struggle from the field as Averett went on to take a 43-27 halftime lead.

On Greensboro second possession of the half, Carmoni Marks made a tough layup off the right side of the rim but the Cougars then used an 8-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 20-point lead.

The Pride did not back down as Phifer, Marks, Peaks Jr. combined for 12 points over the next 5:44 to fuel a 12-2 run that allowed Greensboro to pull within 53-43 with 9:51 to play.

Greensboro continued to battle over the final nine minutes but was unable to overcome their deficit as Averett went on to take the eight-point victory.

“The outcome of today’s game was really disappointing,” Head Coach Bryan Galuski said. “We did not play with speed and energy in the first half but I am happy with how the guys played in the second.

“We are still growing as a team and I can assure you that none of the guys in our locker room are giving up.”

Greyson Collins finished with nine points and team-high three assists while Langley also contributed nine points.

The Pride men will return to action Saturday when they travel to take on the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount, N.C. at 2 p.m.

