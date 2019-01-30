HPU WBB: Bockrath and Edwards Lead Panthers to 56-54 Win Over Winthrop

• Senior Lindsey Edwards led the Panthers with 17 points and six rebounds.

• Senior Emma Bockrath added 15 points and six rebounds.

• The Panthers grabbed 40 rebounds as a team.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Winthrop, 56-54, Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the Millis Center.

High Point (13-6, 6-2) out-rebounded Winthrop (9-11, 5-4) 40-29 for the game. HPU forced Winthrop into 18 turnovers and grabbed nine steals. The Purple & White had eight assists and shot 38.0 percent (19-50) from the field and 23.5 percent (4-17) from three.

Senior Lindsey Edwards led High Point with a game-high 17 points and tied for a team-high six rebounds, while senior Emma Bockrath added 15 points and six rebounds. Bockrath logged a team-high three steals and two assists. Junior Miya Bull logged six points and six rebounds.

“First things first, I want to give kudos to Winthrop,” head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “Coach Woodard is over there working with a very young team. She has them playing hard and believing in what they’re doing and her vision. As for us, we just have to get back to work. Our shooting percentages have been pretty low the last couple games. I don’t know if it’s actual shooting because I think we have a lot of scorers or if it’s mental at this point, but we’ll just take the day off tomorrow and then get back to work and see if we can get some cohesion back together.”

Winthrop led 35-29 with 4:52 left in the third quarter when the Panthers went on a 10-4 run to close the quarter and go into the fourth quarter tied at 39. HPU opened the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 47-43 lead with 5:22 left. The Eagles cut lead to one at 48-47, but the Panthers responded with four straight points to stretch the lead to 52-47. The lead was cut back to one point with 31 second left at 52-51 after two Winthrop free throws. Brown made three of four free throws for HPU after the Eagles fouled and received a technical foul to put the Panthers ahead 55-51. Bockrath made a free throw and the Eagles hit a three at the buzzer to set the final score.

The teams were even in points in the paint with 20, but the Panthers led in points off turnovers at 14-12, second chance points at 9-4 and bench points at 16-8.

Kem Nwabudu led the Eagles with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will bring Hampton to the Millis Center on Saturday, Feb. 2. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.