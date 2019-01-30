NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs First & Second Round Tuesday Scores
NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs | First & Second Round Results
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) contested the first and second round of the 2019 Dual Team Wrestling State Championship Brackets. There were 19 host sites that experienced postponements due to wintry weather that impacted the state yesterday. Those sites are scheduled to wrestle this evening. The tournament will culminate on Saturday, February 2 with the western and eastern regional champions meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the State Championships.
The 2A, 3A and 4A classifications will feature 32-team, pre-determined brackets while the 1A Bracket will feature a 24-team, pre-determined lineup. The Dual Team State Championship at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse is a credentialed event. Media that wish to cover the event should wear their NCHSAA-issue year-long Media Badge for access to the event. Media without a year-long Media Badge should submit their single-event request through the online form. (Scroll to Winter Events on the Credentials Page of the NCHSAA Website to find the correct form) Credential requests are due by Friday, February 1 at noon.
NCHSAA 2019 1A Dual Team Wrestling Results
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
Pender (8-19) def. Neuse Charter (11-30)
John A. Holmes (8-10), BYE
East Carteret (9-23) vs. South Davidson (10-11) (@ Louisburg) ppd. To Wednesday
Louisburg (5-18), BYE (@ Louisburg) ppd. To Wednesday
Voyager Academy (9-0) vs. North Rowan (4-8) (@ Uwharrie Charter) ppd. To Wednesday
Uwharrie Charter (37-0), BYE (@ Uwharrie Charter) ppd. To Wednesday
South Stanly (30-16) def. Chatham Central (10-25) 48-25
Rosewood (32-5), BYE
Robbinsville (15-3) vs. Mitchell (13-9) (@ Mitchell) ppd. To Wednesday
Alleghany (19-13), BYE (@ Mitchell) ppd. To Wednesday
Bradford Prep (11-23) vs. East Wilkes (19-12) (@ East Wilkes) ppd. To Wednesday
Mount Airy (11-5), BYE (@ East Wilkes) ppd. To Wednesday
Swain County (23-3) vs. East Surry (9-9) (@ Cherryville) ppd. To Wednesday
Cherryville (13-22), BYE (@ Cherryville) ppd. To Wednesday
South Stokes (19-10) vs. Rosman (8-9) (@ Avery County) ppd. To Wednesday
Avery County (17-3), BYE (@ Avery County) ppd. To Wednesday
Second Round
John A. Holmes (9-10) def. Pender (8-20)
Rosewood (33-5) def. South Stanly (30-17) 45-30
NCHSAA 2019 2A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
Croatan (22-3) def. Ayden-Grifton (21-11) 45-31
Currituck (23-3) def. North Johnston (11-16)
Washington (32-5) def. North Pitt (11-16) 67-12
Roanoke Rapids (19-5) def. Bunn (16-11) 39-34
St. Pauls (15-11) vs. Central Davidson (16-6) (@ Trinity) ppd. To Wednesday
Trinity (20-1) vs. Cummings (15-11) (@ Trinity) ppd. To Wednesday
Reidsville (8-5) vs. West Davidson (15-5) (@ Ledford) ppd. To Wednesday
Ledford (19-10) vs. Wheatmore (19-8) (@ Ledford) ppd. To Wednesday
Surry Central (17-6) vs. West Lincoln (22-2) (@ West Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday
West Wilkes (24-1) vs. Central Academy (27-1) (@ West Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday
Mount Pleasant (30-7) vs. Patton (31-8) (@ Fred T. Foard) ppd. To Wednesday
Fred T. Foard (22-3) vs. North Surry (17-6) (@ Fred T. Foard) ppd. To Wednesday
Newton-Conover (41-2) vs. Brevard (7-7) (@ R-S Central) ppd. To Wednesday
R-S Central (24-5) vs. Bunker Hill (23-10) (@ R-S Central) ppd. To Wednesday
Pisgah (17-4) vs. East Lincoln (25-4) (@ East Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday
Madison (15-7) vs. East Gaston (5-9) (@ East Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday
Second Round
Croatan (23-3) def. Currituck (23-4) 41-27
Washington (33-5) def. Roanoke Rapids (19-6) 45-32
NCHSAA 2019 3A Dual Team Wrestling Results
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
Northern Guilford (12-1) def. Southern Nash (24-8)
West Carteret (34-1) def. Clayton (7-10) 42-39
Western Harnett (17-6) def. D.H. Conley (34-6) 43-36
North Brunswick (23-6) def. Havelock (20-11) 54-21
Gray’s Creek (13-8) def. Fike (27-5) 39-33
Chapel Hill (20-11, #2 Big Eight) def. Cleveland (26-8, #1 Greater Neuse) 46-16
Cape Fear (9-0) def. Union Pines (39-7) 39-33
Orange (28-1) def. Morehead (18-14) 42-24
North Henderson (18-1) vs. Central Cabarrus (16-19) (@ SE Guilford) ppd. To Wednesday
Southeast Guilford (20-3) vs. Mount Tabor (8-11) (@ SE Guilford) ppd. To Wednesday
A.L. Brown (12-11) vs. Weddington (23-8) (@ A.L. Brown) ppd. To Wednesday
Southwest Guilford (15-5) vs. Asheboro (34-1) (@ A.L. Brown) ppd. To Wednesday
Piedmont (31-2) vs. North Gaston (15-13) (@ Piedmont Middle School) ppd. To Wednesday
West Rowan (17-3) vs. Alexander Central (17-16) (@ Piedmont Middle School) ppd. To Wednesday
St. Stephens (38-0) vs. Statesville (30-11) (@ Statesville) ppd. To Wednesday
Kings Mountain (38-5) vs. Enka (22-5) (@ Statesville) ppd. To Wednesday
Second Round
West Carteret (35-1) def. Northern Guilford (12-2) 48-33
Gray’s Creek (14-8) def. Chapel Hill (20-12) 38-35
North Brunswick (24-6) def. Western Harnett (17-7) 39-35
Cape Fear (10-0) def. Orange (28-2) 46-27
NCHSAA 2019 4A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
South View (14-15) def. Green Hope (18-4) 42-36
Laney (17-1) def. Lumberton (25-7) 37-33
Jack Britt (12-2) def. Millbrook (15-7) 67-12
Leesville Road (29-5) def. New Bern (25-4) 37-36 (criteria H)
Cary (19-1) def. Pinecrest (20-6) 36-30
Corinth Holders (9-3) def. Middle Creek (23-5) 37-31
Apex Friendship (15-16) def. Heritage (15-13) 51-24
Cardinal Gibbons (25-2) def. Riverside-Durham (10-9) 45-24
Ardrey Kell (11-7) vs. Glenn (20-3) (@ Glenn) ppd. To Wednesday
Northwest Guilford (26-0) vs. Mallard Creek (13-11) (@ Glenn) ppd. To Wednesday
Porter Ridge (27-6) vs. Lake Norman (16-9) (@ Davie County) ppd. To Wednesday
Davie County (31-2) vs. Page (13-9) (@ Davie County) ppd. To Wednesday
McDowell (15-20) vs. High Point Central (19-11) (@ Mooresville) ppd. To Wednesday
Mooresville (31-1) vs. West Forsyth (11-8) (@ Mooresville) ppd. To Wednesday
East Mecklenburg (18-3) def. Olympic (12-4) 54-29
Hough (21-3) def. Ragsdale (24-5) 56-14
Second Round
Laney (18-1) def. South View (14-16) 43-33
Jack Britt (13-2) def. Leesville Road (29-6) 54-24
Cary (20-1) def. Corinth Holders (9-4) 34-31
Cardinal Gibbons (26-2) def. Apex Friendship (15-17) 43-32
Hough (22-3) def. East Mecklenburg (18-4) 43-36
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.