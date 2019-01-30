NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs First & Second Round Tuesday Scores

NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs | First & Second Round Results

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) contested the first and second round of the 2019 Dual Team Wrestling State Championship Brackets. There were 19 host sites that experienced postponements due to wintry weather that impacted the state yesterday. Those sites are scheduled to wrestle this evening. The tournament will culminate on Saturday, February 2 with the western and eastern regional champions meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the State Championships.

The 2A, 3A and 4A classifications will feature 32-team, pre-determined brackets while the 1A Bracket will feature a 24-team, pre-determined lineup. The Dual Team State Championship at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse is a credentialed event. Media that wish to cover the event should wear their NCHSAA-issue year-long Media Badge for access to the event. Media without a year-long Media Badge should submit their single-event request through the online form. (Scroll to Winter Events on the Credentials Page of the NCHSAA Website to find the correct form) Credential requests are due by Friday, February 1 at noon.

NCHSAA 2019 1A Dual Team Wrestling Results

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

First Round

Pender (8-19) def. Neuse Charter (11-30)

John A. Holmes (8-10), BYE

East Carteret (9-23) vs. South Davidson (10-11) (@ Louisburg) ppd. To Wednesday

Louisburg (5-18), BYE (@ Louisburg) ppd. To Wednesday

Voyager Academy (9-0) vs. North Rowan (4-8) (@ Uwharrie Charter) ppd. To Wednesday

Uwharrie Charter (37-0), BYE (@ Uwharrie Charter) ppd. To Wednesday

South Stanly (30-16) def. Chatham Central (10-25) 48-25

Rosewood (32-5), BYE

Robbinsville (15-3) vs. Mitchell (13-9) (@ Mitchell) ppd. To Wednesday

Alleghany (19-13), BYE (@ Mitchell) ppd. To Wednesday

Bradford Prep (11-23) vs. East Wilkes (19-12) (@ East Wilkes) ppd. To Wednesday

Mount Airy (11-5), BYE (@ East Wilkes) ppd. To Wednesday

Swain County (23-3) vs. East Surry (9-9) (@ Cherryville) ppd. To Wednesday

Cherryville (13-22), BYE (@ Cherryville) ppd. To Wednesday

South Stokes (19-10) vs. Rosman (8-9) (@ Avery County) ppd. To Wednesday

Avery County (17-3), BYE (@ Avery County) ppd. To Wednesday

Second Round

John A. Holmes (9-10) def. Pender (8-20)

Rosewood (33-5) def. South Stanly (30-17) 45-30

NCHSAA 2019 2A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

First Round

Croatan (22-3) def. Ayden-Grifton (21-11) 45-31

Currituck (23-3) def. North Johnston (11-16)

Washington (32-5) def. North Pitt (11-16) 67-12

Roanoke Rapids (19-5) def. Bunn (16-11) 39-34

St. Pauls (15-11) vs. Central Davidson (16-6) (@ Trinity) ppd. To Wednesday

Trinity (20-1) vs. Cummings (15-11) (@ Trinity) ppd. To Wednesday

Reidsville (8-5) vs. West Davidson (15-5) (@ Ledford) ppd. To Wednesday

Ledford (19-10) vs. Wheatmore (19-8) (@ Ledford) ppd. To Wednesday

Surry Central (17-6) vs. West Lincoln (22-2) (@ West Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday

West Wilkes (24-1) vs. Central Academy (27-1) (@ West Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday

Mount Pleasant (30-7) vs. Patton (31-8) (@ Fred T. Foard) ppd. To Wednesday

Fred T. Foard (22-3) vs. North Surry (17-6) (@ Fred T. Foard) ppd. To Wednesday

Newton-Conover (41-2) vs. Brevard (7-7) (@ R-S Central) ppd. To Wednesday

R-S Central (24-5) vs. Bunker Hill (23-10) (@ R-S Central) ppd. To Wednesday

Pisgah (17-4) vs. East Lincoln (25-4) (@ East Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday

Madison (15-7) vs. East Gaston (5-9) (@ East Lincoln) ppd. To Wednesday

Second Round

Croatan (23-3) def. Currituck (23-4) 41-27

Washington (33-5) def. Roanoke Rapids (19-6) 45-32

NCHSAA 2019 3A Dual Team Wrestling Results

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

First Round

Northern Guilford (12-1) def. Southern Nash (24-8)

West Carteret (34-1) def. Clayton (7-10) 42-39

Western Harnett (17-6) def. D.H. Conley (34-6) 43-36

North Brunswick (23-6) def. Havelock (20-11) 54-21

Gray’s Creek (13-8) def. Fike (27-5) 39-33

Chapel Hill (20-11, #2 Big Eight) def. Cleveland (26-8, #1 Greater Neuse) 46-16

Cape Fear (9-0) def. Union Pines (39-7) 39-33

Orange (28-1) def. Morehead (18-14) 42-24

North Henderson (18-1) vs. Central Cabarrus (16-19) (@ SE Guilford) ppd. To Wednesday

Southeast Guilford (20-3) vs. Mount Tabor (8-11) (@ SE Guilford) ppd. To Wednesday

A.L. Brown (12-11) vs. Weddington (23-8) (@ A.L. Brown) ppd. To Wednesday

Southwest Guilford (15-5) vs. Asheboro (34-1) (@ A.L. Brown) ppd. To Wednesday

Piedmont (31-2) vs. North Gaston (15-13) (@ Piedmont Middle School) ppd. To Wednesday

West Rowan (17-3) vs. Alexander Central (17-16) (@ Piedmont Middle School) ppd. To Wednesday

St. Stephens (38-0) vs. Statesville (30-11) (@ Statesville) ppd. To Wednesday

Kings Mountain (38-5) vs. Enka (22-5) (@ Statesville) ppd. To Wednesday

Second Round

West Carteret (35-1) def. Northern Guilford (12-2) 48-33

Gray’s Creek (14-8) def. Chapel Hill (20-12) 38-35

North Brunswick (24-6) def. Western Harnett (17-7) 39-35

Cape Fear (10-0) def. Orange (28-2) 46-27

NCHSAA 2019 4A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

First Round

South View (14-15) def. Green Hope (18-4) 42-36

Laney (17-1) def. Lumberton (25-7) 37-33

Jack Britt (12-2) def. Millbrook (15-7) 67-12

Leesville Road (29-5) def. New Bern (25-4) 37-36 (criteria H)

Cary (19-1) def. Pinecrest (20-6) 36-30

Corinth Holders (9-3) def. Middle Creek (23-5) 37-31

Apex Friendship (15-16) def. Heritage (15-13) 51-24

Cardinal Gibbons (25-2) def. Riverside-Durham (10-9) 45-24

Ardrey Kell (11-7) vs. Glenn (20-3) (@ Glenn) ppd. To Wednesday

Northwest Guilford (26-0) vs. Mallard Creek (13-11) (@ Glenn) ppd. To Wednesday

Porter Ridge (27-6) vs. Lake Norman (16-9) (@ Davie County) ppd. To Wednesday

Davie County (31-2) vs. Page (13-9) (@ Davie County) ppd. To Wednesday

McDowell (15-20) vs. High Point Central (19-11) (@ Mooresville) ppd. To Wednesday

Mooresville (31-1) vs. West Forsyth (11-8) (@ Mooresville) ppd. To Wednesday

East Mecklenburg (18-3) def. Olympic (12-4) 54-29

Hough (21-3) def. Ragsdale (24-5) 56-14

Second Round

Laney (18-1) def. South View (14-16) 43-33

Jack Britt (13-2) def. Leesville Road (29-6) 54-24

Cary (20-1) def. Corinth Holders (9-4) 34-31

Cardinal Gibbons (26-2) def. Apex Friendship (15-17) 43-32

Hough (22-3) def. East Mecklenburg (18-4) 43-36