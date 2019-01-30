NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Results for the Southeast Guilford Falcons:SEG over Mt. Tabor in Round One, SEG to face North Henderson in Round Two
1st Round Results
SEG vs Mt. Tabor…SEG Falcons your Winner….
45-36
North Henderson vs Central Cabarrus….North Henderson the Winner….
51-28
2nd round
SEG vs North Henderson
Falcon1 said,
Southeast Guilford 36
North Henderson 34
Wrestling Final
