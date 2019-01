Triad All-Star Basketball Games coming Friday March 22 and Saturday March 23 to the Greensboro Day School

Triad All-Star Rosters Announcement (March 3rd )

Tune in on NETCASTSPORTS.COM

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Triad All-Star Friday (March 22nd) @ GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL

6:00 – 7:30pm – All-Star Shoot-around

7:30 pm – 9:00pm – Triad All-Star Events Game

Triad All-Star Saturday (March 23rd) @ GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL

2:15 pm (or Halftime of Events Game) – Women’s Skills Challenge

3:00 pm – 3:15 pm – Men’s Skills Challenge

3:25 pm – 4:45 pm – Women’s Triad HS All-star Game

4:00pm (or Halftime of WASG) – Women’s 3pt Shooting Contest

5:00 pm – 5:25 pm – Triad All-Star Dunk Contest

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm – Men’s Triad High School All Star Game

6:30 pm (or Halftime of MASG) – Men’s 3pt Shootout

**********Admission – $10**********

*****Children 5 Years & UNDER – FREE!*****

+++++++++++++++from Kishon Bishop at the Blue Chip Basketball Academy+++++++++++++++