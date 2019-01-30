Tuesday Night Game Report on Community Baptist School-New Garden Friends School Girls Basketball:CBS gets the best of NGFS, 55-17(Hannah Light quite a CBS sight, with 18 pts., 15 rebounds and 10 assists/Memorable Night for Light)

The CBS Lady Conquerors improve to 16-8 and 7-1 in conference play with a 55-17 victory over New Garden Friends’ Lady Grizzlies 55-17.

Hannah Light’s Triple Double (18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lead the Lady Conquerors. Abby Andrews chipped in an additional 15 points and Marissa Richman added 6 points and 13 rebounds.

CBS’ next action is Friday, February 1st against Triad Math and Science.

Courtesy of Bill McKinney