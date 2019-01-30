Tuesday Night Game Report on Community Baptist School-New Garden Friends School Girls Basketball:CBS gets the best of NGFS, 55-17(Hannah Light quite a CBS sight, with 18 pts., 15 rebounds and 10 assists/Memorable Night for Light)
The CBS Lady Conquerors improve to 16-8 and 7-1 in conference play with a 55-17 victory over New Garden Friends’ Lady Grizzlies 55-17.
Hannah Light’s Triple Double (18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lead the Lady Conquerors. Abby Andrews chipped in an additional 15 points and Marissa Richman added 6 points and 13 rebounds.
CBS’ next action is Friday, February 1st against Triad Math and Science.
Courtesy of Bill McKinney
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.