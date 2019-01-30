Williams Comes Up Big At Free-Throw Line To Lift Greensboro College Pride Women Past Meredith:Nichelle Jeffries who played for Daryl Steele at Northeast Guilford HS, among the leaders for the GC Pride

Williams Comes Up Big At Free-Throw Line To Lift Pride Women Past Meredith

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team overcame a sluggish first half to top the Angels of Meredith College Wednesday 61-56.

The Angels were able to take a 4-0 lead over the first four minutes of the first period before Nichelle Jeffries tallied five straight points to give Greensboro a 5-4 lead.

Meredith then regained a two-point edge with a long three pointer by Katherine Holmes before Makayla Williams and Ashely Free both scored to give Greensboro a 9-7 lead with 3:51 on the clock.

However, the Angels score the final four points of the period to take a 11-9 lead into the second.

Following the brief break, Meredith was able to outscore Greensboro 10-2 over the first three minutes of the period to take a 21-11 lead.

Over the next five minutes, the Angels extended their lead to 34-19 before Greensboro went on a 8-1 run to pull within eight at the break.

Lauren Jenkins got the run started with a second-chance basket before A’Liyah Woods and Williams both found the bottom of the net.

Greensboro then began to find their stride over the first four minutes of the third period as Woods, Jeffries, Lauren Whitley, and Brianna Best combined lead the Pride on a 10-3 run to pull the Pride to within one at 38-37.

After Meredith took a 41-37 lead into the fourth, Woods hit from long range once again just 10 seconds into the period to pull Greensboro back to within one.

Greensboro then went on a 9-2 run over the next 3:33 to take a 49-43 lead before establishing their largest lead of the game at 46-53 with 2:05 to play.

Down the stretch, Meredith continued to battle but Williams six-of-eight from the free throw line to secure the victory for the Pride.

“I guess you can say it has been the same story all year,” Head Coach Randy Tuggle said. “We struggle to play in the first half but we find a way to win in the end.

“Makayla (Williams) did a great job at the point guard position tonight and came up big at the free-throw line down the stretch while A’Liyah (Woods) came up big on the boards.”

Woods finished with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jeffries finished with 13. Williams ended with 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Pride women will return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host the Spirits of Salem College.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.