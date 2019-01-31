2019 NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament:We have Guilford County Wrestlers Going for the Gold Medal

2019 Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament Information

Date: Saturday, February 2, 2019

Site: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, Winston-Salem, NC

Weigh-ins: 8:00 A.M.

Competition: 10:00 A.M.

Spectator Admission: $8.00 Spectator & Team Parking: $6.00

Here are those Guilford County entries:

Weight Class School Wrestler Seed 113 Page Kelly Nguyen 11 132 High Point Central Lillian Sealey 5 138 High Point Central Nadia Brown 9

CLICK HERE to see all of the young ladies from high schools across the state that are entered in this tournament….