2019 NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament:We have Guilford County Wrestlers Going for the Gold Medal

Posted by Press Release on January 31, 2019

2019 Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament Information
Date: Saturday, February 2, 2019
Site: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, Winston-Salem, NC
Weigh-ins: 8:00 A.M.
Competition: 10:00 A.M.
Spectator Admission: $8.00 Spectator & Team Parking: $6.00

Here are those Guilford County entries:

Weight Class   School               Wrestler         Seed
113            Page                 Kelly Nguyen     11
132            High Point Central   Lillian Sealey    5
138            High Point Central   Nadia Brown       9

CLICK HERE to see all of the young ladies from high schools across the state that are entered in this tournament….

