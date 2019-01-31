21st Annual Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Route Announced

RALEIGH – Wit Tuttell, the Executive Director of Visit NC, announced the 2019 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Route with the help of town representatives in a pre-recorded video released at the Cycle North Carolina Route Announcement Party, held at Tobacco Road Sports Café & Brewery in downtown Raleigh on January 30.

Here is the video of the “Mountains to Coast” Tour announcement.

The twenty-first annual ride is scheduled for a Blowing Rock to Atlantic Beach route, from September 28 to October 5, 2019. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on September 28th in Blowing Rock, and will arrive at the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk on October 5th, with 1,100 bicyclists expected to participate. Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned for the towns of Hickory, Spencer, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville and New Bern.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only cross-state, fully-supported ride created in 1999 with the N.C. Division of Tourism, Capital Broadcasting Company, the N.C. Department of Transportation and North Carolina Amateur Sports as founding partners. Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 20 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.

Online registration is open at www.ncsports.org. Cycle North Carolina will be capping registration at 1,100 riders, so interested riders are encouraged to register early, to avoid missing out on the highlight of the year for bicycling in North Carolina.

In addition to the “Mountains to Coast” Tour, Cycle North Carolina will host the Coastal Ride in Edenton, NC, April 26-28, 2019. Cycle North Carolina will also host its sixth annual Mountain Ride in Brevard, NC, August 3-4, 2019. Registration both rides is open at www.ncsports.org.

Cycle North Carolina is presented by Retire NC. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, BB&T, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, Morningstar Law Group, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here.

North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501c(3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.