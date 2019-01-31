College Women’s Basketball News – Guilford’s Flamini To Appear on Hoopsville Marathon Show

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College head women’s basketball coach Stephanie Flamini will appear on the sixth-annual Hoopsville Marathon Show Thursday at 3:20 p.m. The online interview program celebrates all things related to NCAA Division III basketball and is produced and hosted by Dave McHugh.

“The Marathon Show has become a staple of the Division III basketball season,” McHugh said. “We get questions all season long as to when the show is scheduled. Fans, coaches, and many others make it part of their day to listen and celebrate not only college basketball, but Division III.”

Flamini’s Quakers sit atop the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) standings with a 12-2 record and have a 15-5 overall mark. Guilford posted its fourth-straight win Wednesday with a 55-41 road victory over league-rival Hollins University, the Quakers’ 13th win in 15 games. Guilford hosts Washington and Lee University in a conference game Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Ragan-Brown Field House.

The special Hoopsville show airs from 12 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. EST to celebrate Division III hoops. It serves as a way for fans to catch up on the season, which has entered the regular season’s final four weeks. The eight-hour program features guests from around the country, including coaches who will help break down conferences races and discuss how teams are positioned for the NCAA Tournament.

Viewers can catch the show by visiting www.d3hoopsville.com or the show’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Hoopsville). Fans can also interact with McHugh on Facebook and Twitter (@d3hoopsville), or by emailing the show at hoopsville@d3hoops.com.