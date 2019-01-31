Dudley HS linebacker Landen Johnson/LBJ headed to Catawba College for football:Dudley Boys getting loads of offers this week with Davis, Fitzgerald, Wyman, Page and Young all with more offers on the table

Posted by Andy Durham on January 31, 2019 at 11:03 pm under High School | Read the First Comment

Landen Johnson/LBJ to Catawba College:
100% Committed??#GodsPlan DBoyzFootball @jackiejohnson @CoachGatorTKO @Coachcjwalker @CoachPang @gsosports @JoeSireraNR @TreyEv10 #GoIndians #BleedBlue

LB Jurriente Davis to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas

OL Demetri Fitzgerald to Averett University in Danville, Virginia

WR Michael Wyman with 5 offers today/Thursday and one of those was from Liberty University…

OL Payton Page with numerous offers this week and one of them was from Notre Dame

QB Tawhan Young with an offer to Methodist UniversityBo

Tags:

  • Footballislife said,

    Congrats Fellas! Well deserved. I’m so proud of Landen Johnson. He will do great at Catawba. Coach Walker runs a quality program and knows how to pick great LB’s .This kid is destined for greatness on and off the field. Can’t wait to follow him throughout college .

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top