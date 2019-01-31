Dudley HS linebacker Landen Johnson/LBJ headed to Catawba College for football:Dudley Boys getting loads of offers this week with Davis, Fitzgerald, Wyman, Page and Young all with more offers on the table
Landen Johnson/LBJ to Catawba College:
100% Committed??#GodsPlan DBoyzFootball @jackiejohnson @CoachGatorTKO @Coachcjwalker @CoachPang @gsosports @JoeSireraNR @TreyEv10 #GoIndians #BleedBlue
LB Jurriente Davis to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas
OL Demetri Fitzgerald to Averett University in Danville, Virginia
WR Michael Wyman with 5 offers today/Thursday and one of those was from Liberty University…
OL Payton Page with numerous offers this week and one of them was from Notre Dame
QB Tawhan Young with an offer to Methodist UniversityBo
Footballislife said,
Congrats Fellas! Well deserved. I’m so proud of Landen Johnson. He will do great at Catawba. Coach Walker runs a quality program and knows how to pick great LB’s .This kid is destined for greatness on and off the field. Can’t wait to follow him throughout college .
