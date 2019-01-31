Elon WBB Welcomes Drexel to Schar Center Friday

ELON, N.C. – After a three-game road swing, the Elon University women’s basketball team returns to its home floor at Schar Center on Friday, Feb. 1, hosting Drexel in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup. That contest is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m.

GAME NOTES

Follow @ElonWBasketball

The game will be streamed for free at Phoenix All-Access through Elon’s athletic website at elonphoenix.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3. Other updates of the game between the Phoenix and the Dragons will be provided on Twitter at the handle @ElonWBasketball.

Series History (Drexel leads 5-4)

The Dragons hold the slight series lead over the Phoenix, 5-4, since the two became conference foes in 2015. Elon however has won four out of the last five matchups including two straight versus Drexel. This is the first meeting between the two programs since both teams met in the CAA Championship game in Philadelphia with the Phoenix earning its second straight league championship with a 57-45 victory.

Last Time Out

Brie Perpignan had her fifth double-digit scoring game of the season, but a dominating first half for James Madison led to an 82-30 victory for the Dukes over Elon on Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Phoenix’s most recent game. Perpignan was 5-of-10 from the floor and scored in double figures for the second straight game for the Phoenix.

Fastbreaks

• Elon comes into Friday’s contest with a 7-11 overall record and a 2-5 ledger in the CAA, which is currently eighth overall in the standings.

• Elon will be playing its first home game since Jan. 13. The Phoenix’s young squad has played just two league games on its home court this season, tied with College of Charleston for the fewest out of any team in the CAA.

• Elon is fourth in the CAA in scoring at 66.1 points per game. The Phoenix is also in the top-five of the league in field goal percentage at .401 percent.

• Sophomore forward Emily Maupin has been a key part of the Phoenix’s offense this season. The Charlottesville, Va., native is averaging is team-high 12.7 points per game after only averaging less than two a game during her freshman year. She has also scored in double figures in 12 games and is averaging 14.3 PPG during CAA play.

• Maupin is also the CAA leader in field-goal percentage at .510 percent. Her team-high 6.5 boards per game is eighth overall in the league.

• Perpignan and Kayla Liles have been key players for the Phoenix during league play in their freshman campaigns. Perpignan is averaging 24.9 minutes per game in league games while Liles is at 22.6 minutes per contest. Liles is third on the team in scoring at 8.0 points per game and second in rebounding (5.4) in her seven league games, while Perpignan is fourth in scoring on the squad at 7.0 points per game.

• Jaylin Powell leads the CAA in three-point percentage at .436 percent. The Raleigh, N.C., native is shooting .545 percent from downtown in league games.

• Saadia Munford is third in the CAA in free throw percentage at .817. She is also leads the team in assists with 2.9 per game.

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting Drexel (13-5, 5-2 CAA)

Drexel enters Friday’s game with a 13-5 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the CAA after defeating UNCW, 67-55, on its home floor on Sunday. The Dragons are averaging 56.9 points per game, but leads the nation in scoring defense with opponents putting up only 48.2 points per contest. Drexel is third in the country in three-point percentage defense with teams hitting only .229 percent from downtown.

Junior forward Bailey Greenberg paces the Dragons offensively, averaging 17.5 PPG as the only double-digit scorer for Drexel. The 2017-18 second team All-CAA selection is fifth in the league in scoring and sixth in rebounds (6.6). Junior guard Aubree Brown is second in the CAA in assists per game (4.5) and is the top scoring threat after Greenberg for the Dragons at 8.1 points per game.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

The Phoenix welcomes Delaware on Sunday, Feb. 3, for a contest to close out the short homestand. That game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start time.