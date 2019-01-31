Game Report on North Davidson-South Rowan Boys Basketball:North routs South 95-73, with Fulks(31 pts.), Moore(27 pts.) and Wilson(12 pts.) sparking the ND Black Knights/Knights now (15-3/12-0)

North Davidson 95, South Rowan 73

North Davidson     14  35  31  15    95
South Rowan        15  16  19  23    73

North Davidson 15-3 (12-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

South Rowan 2-16 (2-10) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 31
Landon Moore 27
Tanner Wilson 12
Yokley 9
Dalton 7
Green 4
Everhart 3
Luper 2

South Rowan Scoring:
Jarron Hines 22
Braden Graham 15
Brendan Finger 14
Carter 8
Jones 7
Thompson 5
Peacock 2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

