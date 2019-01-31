High Point MBB Drops Tough 69-67 Decision at Gardner-Webb

• The Panthers fell to 4-3 in conference play with a 69-67 loss at Gardner-Webb

• Junior Jahaad Proctor scored a game-high 21 points

• Junior Brandonn Kamga first-career double-double

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team fell on the road in a hard-fought contest at Gardner-Webb, 69-67, Wednesday night (Jan. 30) at Paul Porter Arena.

High Point (11-10, 4-3 Big South) led 48-47 with 12:43 remaining, but Gardner-Webb (13-9, 3-4) went on a 10-0 run to take a 57-48 lead with 8:40 remaining. HPU cut the lead twice to four points, but that was close as they would get until junior Jahaad Proctor hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the final gap to two.

HPU shot 49.1 percent from the field (27-55), while the Runnin’ Bulldogs were 48.1 percent (25-52) from the field. The Panthers held a big advantage on the boards, 39-21, but had 17 turnovers to GWU’s 12. Gardner-Webb shot 50 percent from behind the arc (12-24), while the Panthers shot 16.7 percent (3-18).

“When you have that many turnovers and when you shoot 16 percent from 3-point range, that’s not going to win you any games,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith. “It was disappointing, because were getting the ball inside and were doing some good things in the first half.”

Proctor led all scorers with 21 points, while senior Ricky Madison added 16 points with nine rebounds. Junior Brandonn Kamga posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers started the game 6-for-7 from the field on the way to 56.7 first-half shooting (17-30). After Gardner-Webb opened the game, 8-2, HPU came right back with a 7-0 run. For the rest of the half, the largest margin was four or less, as the Panthers led, 37-35, at the break.

Gardner-Webb was led by David Efianayi with 19 points.

Up next, the Panthers host Hampton on Saturday (Feb. 2). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.