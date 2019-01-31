High School Basketball Polls for this Week with our Top Tens and the Statewide Polls from MaxPreps.com

**********GreensboroSports.com High School Basketball Polls for this week/Plus Statewide Basketball Polls from MaxPreps.com**********

Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(20-0)

2)Ragsdale Tigers(13-5)

3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(14-5)

4)Southern Guilford Storm(12-4)

5)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles(12-8)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(13-7)

7)Grimsley Whirlies(8-11)

8)TIE:Page Pirates(9-10)/Northern Guilford(9-10)

10)High Point Central Bison(10-10)

TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..

1)Northwest Guilford Vikings(15-4)

2)Ragsdale Tigers(17-2)

3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(17-2)

4)High Point Central Bison(16-4)

5)Dudley Panthers(14-4)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(15-5)

7)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(14-5)

8)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(11-5)

9)Southern Guilford Storm(9-7)

10)TBA

TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:

1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(19-3)

2)Greensboro Day Bengals(24-5)

3)The Burlington School Spartans(21-6)

4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-5)

5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(20-5)

6)High Point Christian Academy Cougars(17-8)

7)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(11-8)

8)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers(20-4)

9)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets(10-3)

10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats(9-12)

GIRLS FINE NINE POLL for the Private Schools:

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(18-0) in Kernersville, N.C.

2)Greensboro Day School Bengals(18-6)

3)The Burlington School Spartans(20-1)

4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(13-6)

5)Community Baptist School Conquerors(16-8)….in Reidsville, N.C.

6)Forsyth Country Day Furies(13-7))

7)High Point Home Educators(8-5)

8)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons(11-10)…in Kernersville, N.C.

9)Vandalia Christian School Vikings(7-10)

Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(20-0)

2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(19-3)

3)Greensboro Day School Bengals(24-5)

4)Ragsdale Tigers(13-5)

5)Northwest Guilford Vikings(14-5)

7)Southern Guilford Storm(12-4)

5)Smith Golden Eagles(12-8)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(13-7)

8)The Burlington School Spartans(21-6)

9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-5)

10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(20-5)

Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(18-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(15-4)

3)Ragsdale Tigers(17-2)

4)Southeast Guilford Falcons(17-2)

5)Greensboro Day School Bengals(18-6)

6)The Burlington School Spartans(20-1)

7)High Point Central Bison(16-4)

8)Dudley Panthers(14-4)

9)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(15-5)

10))Northern Guilford(14-5)

**********All of these Statewide Polls coming from MaxPreps.com**********

4-A Boys with 1 Guilford County team in the Top 25

1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 19-0

2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 15-2

3 Independence (Charlotte) 14-4

4 Wakefield (Raleigh) 16-2

5 South Central (Winterville) 17-1

6 Panther Creek (Cary) 16-3

7 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 14-3

8 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 12-5

9 Olympic (Charlotte) 13-4

10 Holly Springs 15-3

16 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 14-5

27 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 13-5

3-A Boys with 3 Teams in the Top 25

1 Cox Mill (Concord) 17-1

2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 20-0

3 Hillside (Durham) 16-0

4 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 17-1

5 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 16-0

6 Freedom (Morganton) 16-1

7 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 15-2

8 Southern Durham (Durham) 13-3

9 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 14-5

10 Hickory 14-3

11 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 12-4

12 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 12-8

27 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 13-7

4-A Girls with 3 Guilford County Teams in the Top 25

1 Heritage (Wake Forest) 15-1

2 Wakefield (Raleigh) 17-1

3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 16-2

4 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 14-5

5 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 17-2

6 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 15-2

7 David W. Butler (Matthews) 16-2

8 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 15-4

9 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 14-3

10 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 14-3

15 High Point Central (High Point) 16-4

3-A Girls with 3 Teams in the Top 25

1 Enka 16-3

2 Erwin (Asheville) 19-1

3 Freedom (Morganton) 16-1

4 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 17-1

5 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 17-2

6 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 18-1

7 Jacksonville 13-3

8 North Iredell (Olin) 14-2

9 Asheville 14-5

10 Statesville 13-3

17 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 15-5

22 Dudley (Greensboro) 14-4

39 Northern Guilford (Greensboro) 14-5

2-A Girls

38 T. Wingate Andrews (High Point) 11-5