High School Basketball Polls for this Week with our Top Tens and the Statewide Polls from MaxPreps.com
**********GreensboroSports.com High School Basketball Polls for this week/Plus Statewide Basketball Polls from MaxPreps.com**********
Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(20-0)
2)Ragsdale Tigers(13-5)
3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(14-5)
4)Southern Guilford Storm(12-4)
5)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles(12-8)
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(13-7)
7)Grimsley Whirlies(8-11)
8)TIE:Page Pirates(9-10)/Northern Guilford(9-10)
10)High Point Central Bison(10-10)
TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..
1)Northwest Guilford Vikings(15-4)
2)Ragsdale Tigers(17-2)
3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(17-2)
4)High Point Central Bison(16-4)
5)Dudley Panthers(14-4)
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(15-5)
7)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(14-5)
8)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(11-5)
9)Southern Guilford Storm(9-7)
10)TBA
TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:
1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(19-3)
2)Greensboro Day Bengals(24-5)
3)The Burlington School Spartans(21-6)
4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-5)
5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(20-5)
6)High Point Christian Academy Cougars(17-8)
7)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(11-8)
8)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers(20-4)
9)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets(10-3)
10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats(9-12)
GIRLS FINE NINE POLL for the Private Schools:
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(18-0) in Kernersville, N.C.
2)Greensboro Day School Bengals(18-6)
3)The Burlington School Spartans(20-1)
4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(13-6)
5)Community Baptist School Conquerors(16-8)….in Reidsville, N.C.
6)Forsyth Country Day Furies(13-7))
7)High Point Home Educators(8-5)
8)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons(11-10)…in Kernersville, N.C.
9)Vandalia Christian School Vikings(7-10)
Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(20-0)
2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(19-3)
3)Greensboro Day School Bengals(24-5)
4)Ragsdale Tigers(13-5)
5)Northwest Guilford Vikings(14-5)
7)Southern Guilford Storm(12-4)
5)Smith Golden Eagles(12-8)
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(13-7)
8)The Burlington School Spartans(21-6)
9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-5)
10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(20-5)
Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(18-0)
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(15-4)
3)Ragsdale Tigers(17-2)
4)Southeast Guilford Falcons(17-2)
5)Greensboro Day School Bengals(18-6)
6)The Burlington School Spartans(20-1)
7)High Point Central Bison(16-4)
8)Dudley Panthers(14-4)
9)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(15-5)
10))Northern Guilford(14-5)
**********All of these Statewide Polls coming from MaxPreps.com**********
4-A Boys with 1 Guilford County team in the Top 25
1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 19-0
2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 15-2
3 Independence (Charlotte) 14-4
4 Wakefield (Raleigh) 16-2
5 South Central (Winterville) 17-1
6 Panther Creek (Cary) 16-3
7 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 14-3
8 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 12-5
9 Olympic (Charlotte) 13-4
10 Holly Springs 15-3
16 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 14-5
27 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 13-5
3-A Boys with 3 Teams in the Top 25
1 Cox Mill (Concord) 17-1
2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 20-0
3 Hillside (Durham) 16-0
4 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 17-1
5 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 16-0
6 Freedom (Morganton) 16-1
7 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 15-2
8 Southern Durham (Durham) 13-3
9 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 14-5
10 Hickory 14-3
11 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 12-4
12 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 12-8
27 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 13-7
4-A Girls with 3 Guilford County Teams in the Top 25
1 Heritage (Wake Forest) 15-1
2 Wakefield (Raleigh) 17-1
3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 16-2
4 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 14-5
5 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 17-2
6 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 15-2
7 David W. Butler (Matthews) 16-2
8 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 15-4
9 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 14-3
10 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 14-3
15 High Point Central (High Point) 16-4
3-A Girls with 3 Teams in the Top 25
1 Enka 16-3
2 Erwin (Asheville) 19-1
3 Freedom (Morganton) 16-1
4 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 17-1
5 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 17-2
6 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 18-1
7 Jacksonville 13-3
8 North Iredell (Olin) 14-2
9 Asheville 14-5
10 Statesville 13-3
17 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 15-5
22 Dudley (Greensboro) 14-4
39 Northern Guilford (Greensboro) 14-5
2-A Girls
38 T. Wingate Andrews (High Point) 11-5
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.