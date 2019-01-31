Middle School Basketball Today Finals:Wild, Wild, Wild Finish over at Northwest Guilford Middle School today(Looking for More Scores)

***************Send us your scores to add to these…..***************

Northern Guilford Middle School boys defeated Southeast Middle 35-33 tonight (1/31/19) to advance to 8-3 overall….

Finals from Northwest Guilford Middle School, home of the NWG Middle School Vikings….

Game One:Northwest Guilford Middle School girls 45, Jamestown Middle School 17

End of the 1st Q:NWG 21, JMS 2…Halftime:NWG 25, JMS 11…End of 3rd Q:NWG 39, JMS 16…Final:NWG 45, JMS 16

NWG led in scoring by Madison Young with 9 pts., Maslyn Masbacher had 8 pts., 4 points each for Katlyn Young, Bel Varadi and Samantha Collins…6 points for #00, 2 points each for Kirsten Varner, #2, #22, #10 AND #20….One of the first times I had seen 11 different players score for a team in a girl’s middle school basketball game…There were so many different kids scoring for NWG, we couldn’t keep up with them all…We got as many names from Laura(the NWG girls scorebook keeper) as we could at halftime, and the rest of the names will be rolling in off of the next train to Clarksville, some time tomorrow….Great team effort from the Northwest Guilford girls…This team/program has been strong for several seasons now…

Jamestown scoring:Little #3 Tamara Rogers with 5 points, Nicole Tarver with 4, and two points each for Maddy Galuski, Jahnia Butler, Amya Simon and Naiya Washam…..

Now on to the boy’s game….Final:Jamestown Middle 48, Northwest Middle 45

NWG down by 14 at halftime, they were down 13 at the end of the Third Quarter and then they were still down by 8 points with just over a minute left in the game…But NWG got hot and the Vikings mounted a comeback and with a surge coming from Jaylen Cross and others, NWG had whittled the Jamestown lead down to just three points, with right around 10 seconds left in the game….JMS had a baseline inbounds down by the NWG basket with time slipping away for NWG and it was looking like Jamestown could walk away with the win, they just needed to make a good inbounds pass and they would either get the ball past half court, or JMS would get fouled and then they would have a chance to head to free throw line, or they could run out the clock…

JMS, with a three-point lead and just at 10 seconds left in the game, and again the inbounds pass was coming from under the NWG basket and JMS went to throw the ball in, with hopes to win this ball game, but they threw the pass toward the sidelines over where the fans were sitting there in the bleachers, and they ball never made it inbounds, the ball sailed into the stands on the inbounds pass by JMS and now since nobody touched the ball on the inbounds pass, the ball comes all the back up court to the NWG basket and now it is NWG’s possession with 10 seconds in the game….

NWG gets the ball in bounds on a pass to the left corner where the Vikings #11 Jaylen Cross is open for the shot and let’s it rip/go, but it misses just off the rim and the Vikings grab the rebound and time to kick it back out to Cross for another three-point try, but that time the ball goes down inside the rim and comes out, and the ball ends up back in Cross hands again for one more fling from outside the arc and the made basket would have tied this game and sent it into Overtime, but the shot falls away and NWG with three opportunities comes up empty and Jamestown Middle takes a deep breath, and the Tigers walk away with a 48-45 victory…

We talked to both coaches after the game, Rashad Fant, from Jamestown and Cody Hylton, from NWG and they both admitted that this game was like watching a bird on a wire…The game could have gone either way at the end, and this game did go down to the wire and after leading big for the larger part of this game, JMS was glad to get out of NWG, with the win….

Excellent work turned in today from both squads, and as Lindsay Gauldin’s dad told me at halftime, “NWG is a second half team”, and that they were today….NWG coach Cody Hylton was pleased with the way his team responded after being down 14 at the half and down 13 after three periods, but he said his Vikings have to be better starters, “they need to play better at the beginning of the games”…..

Coach Rashad Fant was very concerned about one of his young guards that got hurt in the game, about mid-way into the fourth quarter…They had to call in the EMS team and the EMT’s were treating the young Jamestown Middle School Tiger, there in the lobby of the NWG gym, as the fans were filing out at the end of the basketball game….It did not look good and the fear for Mr. Fant was there could well could have been a broken bone and it be might the ankle…This was not the sort of thing you like to see at any basketball game, but our thoughts are with this young man that was representing the Jamestown Tigers today and unfortunately these things happen and injuries are a part of the game…Here’s hoping that kid will be OK and again, are thoughts are with him tonight and you hope he is back out there on the basketball court soon….

Coach Fant and Coach Hylton and it seems like we were just interviewing Cody Hylton at the Shane’s Rib Shack back a year or two ago, but it has been a few years now since we were talking to him(Cody), back when he was playing for the NWG varsity boys basketball team….

We were just talking to Coach Fant, last Tuesday over in Jamestown, when his JMS Tigers were facing off with the Kernodle Cougars….

(Duncan Everett there on the sidelines as the assistant coach for the NWG boys today.)

Today’s Totals/Today’s Tally:

End of the 1st Q:JMS 12, NWG 9…Halftime:JMS 31, NWG 17…End of the 3rd Q:JMS 41, NWG 28…Final:JMS 48, NWG 45….NWG out-scores JMS 17-7 in the 4th Quarter, to make it a ball game, we all will remember for a while..

JMS scoring:Kobe Parker 17 points, Chris Hendrix 8, Gavin Williams 8, Ron Jones 5, Spencer Webb 5, 2 each for Zamond Shuler and Dakota Green and 1 point for Josh Boyd, for Jamestown Middle…

NWG scoring;13 points for Jaylen Cross, 9 points for Bristol Carter, 8 points for Shelton, 7 for Cecil, 7 for Adam, and 1 for Ballou….

There you go and it WAS a WILD, WILD, WILD finish today over at Northwest Middle School….

This should JMS boys at (9-2) and NWG(5-6)…

Here is the Middle School Basketball lineup we have for today, for our Guilford County Schools….

Eastern Guilford Middle at Western Guilford Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm….WG boys are (8-1)

Northeast Guilford Middle at Swann Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Mendenhall Middle at Kernodle Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Kiser Middle at Allen Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm…Allen Middle Boys are (10-0)…

Allen Jay Prep at Penn-Griffin Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm