Ragsdale Tiger Kaitlin McGoogan Catapults to America’s Elite/ Number One Shot Put Thrower in the State of North Carolina

RAGSDALE TIGER KAITLIN MCGOOGAN NUMBER ONE IN NORTH CAROLINA NATIONALLY RANKED AMONG AMERICA’S ELITE

Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Director of Athletics at Ragsdale High School

Ragsdale Senior Track Athlete Kaitlin McGoogan had an incredible performance recently in The Virginia Showcase at Liberty University. With her very first throw of the competition, McGoogan was able to record her season best throw of 41′-1″ in the shot put.

Kaitlin was able to achieve the top spot and is currently the 2019 Virginia Showcase Shot put Champion. This throw catapults her to North Carolina’s #1 Shot put thrower and she is currently ranked #27 in America.

Currently, Kaitlin is also ranked #1 in North Carolina in the weight throw. On January 13th, McGoogan, threw 48′-2.75″, which not only ranks her #1 in NC currently, but also #4 in North Carolina, All-Time. Currently Kaitlin is ranked #15 in the US in weight throw.

Congratulations to Kaitlin McGoogan, head Tiger Track Coach Richard Capps, and our entire Ragsdale Tiger Track Program!

A special thank you to Coach Rod Stewart, whose countless hours of hard work, sweat, and dedication to our Ragsdale throwers has been making an amazing difference for our Tiger Athletes for a long, long, time! Thanks so much, Coach Stewart!