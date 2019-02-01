Game Report on Ben L. Smith-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Not sure who was holding the ball, but the score was 2-0 Parkland at the end of the 1st Quarter/9-6 Halftime score
Smith- 0(1st) 6(2nd) 14(3rd) 12(4th) 32(Final) Parkland- 2(1st) 7(2nd) 17(3rd) 8(4th) 34(Final)
Smith scorers
Juwelz Hargrove 2
Jordan Williams 13
Silas Mason 13
Xavien Whitney Taylor 4
Parkland scorers
1-9
3-6
5-11
10-3
12-2
23-3
Courtesy of Coach Irv from Smith….
