Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Caroway with 21 and Ledbetter with 13 pts. boost Bishop Villains, but East Surry gets the “W”
East Surry 61, Bishop McGuinness 55
Pilot Mountain, NC
Northwest 1A Conference
Bishop 15 17 9 14 55 East Surry 21 5 20 15 61
Bishop 55
Cam Caroway 21
Jake Ledbetter 13
Phil McDonough 7
Mac McAlhany 5
Niel Ingle 3
Dawson McAlhany 3
Gus O’Hale 2
Andrew Budzinski 1
East Surry 61
Jefferson Boaz 35
Quincy Smith 12
AJ Wilson 4
Landon Stevens 4
Colby Guy 3
Dillon Mosely 3
Bishop 14-6 (3-3)
East Surry 9-5 (3-3)
The Villains took to the road to face NW-1A foe East Surry and suffered a rough loss. Cam Caroway led Bishop McGuinness with 21 points including big shots at the end of the game keeping it close. Jake Ledbetter added 13 points of his own. The Villains travel to South Stokes on Tuesday night in yet another road conference game.
Courtesy of Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach
