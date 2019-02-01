Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Caroway with 21 and Ledbetter with 13 pts. boost Bishop Villains, but East Surry gets the “W”

East Surry 61, Bishop McGuinness 55

Pilot Mountain, NC

Northwest 1A Conference

Bishop 15 17 9 14 55 East Surry 21 5 20 15 61

Bishop 55

Cam Caroway 21

Jake Ledbetter 13

Phil McDonough 7

Mac McAlhany 5

Niel Ingle 3

Dawson McAlhany 3

Gus O’Hale 2

Andrew Budzinski 1

East Surry 61

Jefferson Boaz 35

Quincy Smith 12

AJ Wilson 4

Landon Stevens 4

Colby Guy 3

Dillon Mosely 3

Bishop 14-6 (3-3)

East Surry 9-5 (3-3)

The Villains took to the road to face NW-1A foe East Surry and suffered a rough loss. Cam Caroway led Bishop McGuinness with 21 points including big shots at the end of the game keeping it close. Jake Ledbetter added 13 points of his own. The Villains travel to South Stokes on Tuesday night in yet another road conference game.

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach