Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Dickerson, Young, Trotman and Staton-Ray get it done for Dudley
Dudley 77, Western Guilford 55
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F DUDLEY 20 24 12 21 77 W GUILFORD 13 9 13 20 55
DUDLEY
Taron Trotman 12
Ayden Gamble 2
Jeremiah Dickerson 14
Coleman Wood 12
Zeph McCall 5
Manny Elliot 2
Isaiah Staton-Ray 11
Frank Stockton 6
Tyler Young 13
WESTERN GUILFORD
Hayde 11
Cassel 17
McNeil 12
Benjamin 7
Ochina 2
Hick 4
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Asst. Men’s Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.