Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Dickerson, Young, Trotman and Staton-Ray get it done for Dudley

Posted by Press Release on February 1, 2019 at 11:18 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley 77, Western Guilford 55


            Q1  Q2  Q3  Q4    F
DUDLEY      20  24  12  21    77
W GUILFORD  13   9  13  20    55

DUDLEY
Taron Trotman 12
Ayden Gamble 2
Jeremiah Dickerson 14
Coleman Wood 12
Zeph McCall 5
Manny Elliot 2
Isaiah Staton-Ray 11
Frank Stockton 6
Tyler Young 13

WESTERN GUILFORD
Hayde 11
Cassel 17
McNeil 12
Benjamin 7
Ochina 2
Hick 4

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Asst. Men’s Basketball

