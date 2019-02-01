Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Girls Basketball:Dudley girls use balanced attack to move past WG Hornets/Quinzia Fulmore leads Panthers with 12 points

Dudley 56, Western Guilford 20

Western Guilford – 20

1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
 4       6    2      8      20

LA Oliver – 10
Julia Boes – 4
Davionna Abram – 2
Kalie Wright – 2
Taylor Carden – 2

Dudley – 56

1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
21     19     12     4       56

Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Marissa Wooten – 9
Symphony Jackson – 8
Chantis Mitchell – 6
Kyra Rhymer – 6
Nakyia Williams – 4
Kyndall Barrow – 4
Taylor Mitchell – 3
Taneij’a Baldwin – 2
Dominique Simmons – 1
Zahara Howie – 1

Coach Frank McNeil

