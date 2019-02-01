Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Girls Basketball:Dudley girls use balanced attack to move past WG Hornets/Quinzia Fulmore leads Panthers with 12 points
Dudley 56, Western Guilford 20
Western Guilford – 20
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 4 6 2 8 20
LA Oliver – 10
Julia Boes – 4
Davionna Abram – 2
Kalie Wright – 2
Taylor Carden – 2
Dudley – 56
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 21 19 12 4 56
Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Marissa Wooten – 9
Symphony Jackson – 8
Chantis Mitchell – 6
Kyra Rhymer – 6
Nakyia Williams – 4
Kyndall Barrow – 4
Taylor Mitchell – 3
Taneij’a Baldwin – 2
Dominique Simmons – 1
Zahara Howie – 1
Coach Frank McNeil
