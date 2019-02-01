Game Report on Northern Guilford-Eastern Alamance Boys Basketball:EA improves to (19-0) with 21 points from Baltimore/NG gets 11 each from Nolan Hodge and Carson Lomax
Northern v E Alamance
Eastern Alamance 62, Northern Guilford 53
Northern 11 8 16 18: 53 E Alamance 16 16 16 14: 62
Northern
N Hodge 11
C Lomax 11
R Pleasant 9
A Whitley 8
E Yonatis 6
J Helms 5
S Emerick 3
E Alamance
N Baltimore 21
J Robinson 11
D Kane 10
L Rogers 8
J Byrd 8
E Mann 2
C Geriach 2
