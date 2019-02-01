High Point MBB Hosts Hampton Saturday Night

Hampton at High Point

WHEN: Saturday, February 2 | 7 p.m.

WHERE: High Point, N.C. | Paul Porter Arena

SERIES RECORD: 56th meeting, HPU leads, 28-27

LIVE STATS: Click Here

AUDIO: High Point Panther Radio Network

VIDEO: ESPN+

GAME NOTES: Click Here

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (11-10, 4-3 Big South) continues Big South play at home against Hampton (10-10, 5-2) on Saturday (Feb. 2). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the third meeting between the two programs and the first since Hampton joined the Big South in July 2018. Hampton leads the series, 2-0.

• This will be the first time that High Point head coach Tubby Smith will face Hampton in his head coaching career.

• The game is second game of a doubleheader with the HPU women, who also face Hampton. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and is also to be broadcast on ESPN3.

• Last time out, the Panthers dropped a tough game on the road, 69-67, at Gardner-Webb on Wednesday (Jan. 30) in Boiling Springs, N.C.

• After the Runnin’ Bulldogs went on a run in the second half, the closest the Panthers would get would be four until a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal by junior Jahaad Proctor brought the final margin to two.

• Proctor led all scorers with 21 points, the 20th time of his career he has scored 20 or more points (12th this season).

• Junior Brandonn Kamga posted his first-career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

• Kamga became the third Panther to record double-doubles on the season. Senior Ricky Madison has four this season and senior Jordan Whitehead has one.

• Madison just missed his fifth double-double, tallying a season-high 16 points to go along with nine rebounds against GWU.

• The Panthers lead the Big South and rank 14th in the country with a rebounding margin of +7.2 rebounds per game.

• The Panthers have scored 60.1 of their points from 2-pointers, the second-highest ratio in the country.

• In 32 combined minutes against Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville, redshirt freshman Caden Sanchez has 17 points and 12 rebounds.

HISTORY vs. HAMPTON

This will be only the third meeting between the two programs and the first since Hampton joined the Big South Conference in July 2018. The two squads had a home-and-home series early in the decade with Hampton winning both games, 70-64 on Nov. 28, 2010 at the Millis Center, and 68-64 on Nov. 29, 2011 in Hampton, Va.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM VIRGINIA

High Point has complied a 82-79 (.509) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Old Dominion State. HPU’s most common opponents are Radford (21-24), Liberty (17-24) and Longwood (24-9). High Point is 62-57 (.521) against Big South programs from Virginia and 20-22 (.476) against the rest of the state’s Division I teams. HPU is 0-3 against teams from Virginia this season, falling against William & Mary, Richmond and Longwood.

TUBBY SMITH vs. HAMPTON

HPU head coach Tubby Smith is facing Hampton for the first time in his head coaching career.

A LOOK AT THE PIRATES

Hampton is 10-10 on the season and 5-2 in Big South play after winning its last three contests. The Pirates defeated Longwood, 96-83, in Farmville, Va., in their latest outing on Wednesday (Jan. 30). Hampton is led by Big South Player of the Year candidate Jermaine Marrow, who leads the team with 24.0 points per game. Kalin Fisher is second on the team with 15.0 points per game.

NEXT UP

The Panthers continue Big South play on Thursday (Feb. 7) against Campbell in High Point. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.