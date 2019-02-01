High School Basketball Tonight(2/1-19) in and around Guilford County:Games Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio and GreensboroSports.com
Here is the lineup for tonight’s high school basketball games in and around Guilford County, with more games and details to follow…
Ragsdale at Grimsley Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…This game tonight on GreensboroSports Radio at 5:45pm with girls and boys coverage….GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley on hand tonight along with our entire broadcast crew, on GreensboroSports Radio….
Ragsdale girls(17-2/3-1)…Grimsley(4-12/1-3)…Ragsdale boys(13-5/4-0)…Grimsley(8-11/1-3)
Northwest Guilford at High Point Central Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…NWG girls(15-4/4-0)…HPC(16-4/2-2)…NWG boys(14-5/3-1)…HPC(10-10/1-3)
Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…..Hoping to have Wyatt Smith at this game tonight in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….
EA girls(10-8/6-3)…NG girls(14-5/7-2)…EA boys(18-0/9-0)…NG(9-10/5-4)
Western Guilford at Dudley Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…WG girls(2-15/2-5)…Dudley(14-4/7-0)…WG boys(1-16/0-7)…Dudley(8-10/2-5)
Southeast Guilford at Southern Alamance Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…SEG girls (17-2/7-0)…SA(8-9/1-6)…SA boys(5-13/2-4)…SEG(5-14/1-6)
Smith at WS Parkland Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Smith girls(0-18.0-8)…WSP(7-9/4-4)…Smith boys(12-8/5-3)…WSP(11-7/5-3)
Southwestern Randolph at Southern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…SWR girls(17-3/5-3)…SG(9-7/2-5)…SWR boys(5-15/1-7)…SG(12-4/5-2)
Asheboro at Eastern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…ASHE girls(13-6/4-3)…EG(15-5/5-3)…ASHE boys(13-5/4-2)…EG(13-7/4-4)
Northeast Guilford at Rockingham County Boys at 6/Girls at 7:30…NEG boys(2-15/1-8)…ROCK(3-16/0-9)…(NEG girl(5-12/3-6)…ROCK(14-4/6-3)
Calvary Day School at Greensboro Day School Girls at 5/Boys 6:30…GDS girls(18-6/6-1)…CDS boys(9-16/4-4)…GDS(24-5/8-0)
Bishop McGuinness at East Surry Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…Bishop girls(13-6/3-2)…ES(13-2/5-0)….Bishop boys(14-5/3-2)…ES(8-5/2-3)
High Point Christian Academy at Caldwell Academy Girls at 5:30/Boys 7pm…HPCA girls(5-14/3-3)…CALD(2-12/1-5)…HPCA boys(17-8/6-2)…CALD(2-17/0-7)
Community Baptist School at Triad Math and Science Academy….Girls with Community Baptist(17-8/8-1) winning by a 2-0 Forfeit….TMSA girls forfeit this game to the CBS girls… Boys 6:30pm…CBS boys(8-13/2-6)…TMSA(20-4/7-1)
Cramerton Christian at Vandalia Christian Girls at 5:30/Boys 7pm
New Garden Friends boys at Bethany Community School 5:45pm
Cornerstone Charter at Clover Garden Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Southwest Guilford OFF
Page OFF
High Point Andrews OFF
