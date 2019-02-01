High School Basketball Tonight(2/1/19):Grimsley boys continue their recent run of solid basketball at Bob Sawyer Gym/HP Central boys top NWG, 69-60 and Deing goes for 37 points for Central(Metro 4-A getting Crazy)
Girls and Boys Basketball finals for Friday night….More scores and details up here soon….
Grimsley boys 59, Ragsdale 43
Grimsley(9-11/2-3))…Ragsdale(13-6/4-1)
End of 1st Q:Ragsdale 11, Grimsley 8…Halftime:Grimsley 31, Ragsdale 20…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 44, Ragsdale 28…Final:Grimsley 59, Ragsdale 43…
Grimsley scoring:Ahmil Flowers 14 points, Travis Shaw 13 pts., Daniel Cooper 12 points, Roman Martinek-Jenne 11 pts., Devin Resper 5, Luke Jenkins 2, Ross Loseke 2….
Ragsdale scoring:Devan Boykin 13 points, Bryant Wall 12 pts., Jordan Jones 7, Collin Lanier 5, Aaron Pittman 3, Sam Hayes 2, Jon Spillman 2…
(Grimsley boys playing great at home as of late…Last Friday night defeated Page 46-34, this past Tuesday Grimsley lost 54-53 on a last second shot to Northwest Guilford and then tonight/Friday, Grimsley by 16 points over the top team in the Metro 4-A Conference, the Ragsdale Tigers…Whirlies are playing some of their best basketball of the season, here in the late stages of 2018/2019…Ahmil Flowers, Daniel Cooper, Devin Resper, Roman Martinek-Jenne, Luke Jenkins, Jaden Williams, Jayden Watlington, Ross Loseke, the young 6’5 1/2/299 pound freshman Travis Shaw, all of those Grimsley Whirlies were stepping up tonight and they have all been out front for Coach Thomas Griffis, in the recent Whirlie run…Whirlies are on that run, and let’s see how far they can go….Gonna be a tight finish for the Metro 4-A Conference….Grimsley has become a tough team to beat this season, at “The Bob”/the Bob Sawyer Gym….
Ragsdale girls 74, Grimsley 38
End of 1st Q:Ragsdale 19, Grimsley 4…Halftime:Ragsdale 32, Grimsley 18…End of 3rd Q:Ragsdale 49, Grimsley 27…Final:Ragsdale 74, Grimsley 38…
Ragsdale(18-2/4-1)…Grimsley(4-13/1-4)
Ragsdale scoring:Nyah Stallings 17 points, Faith Price 10 pts., Kamryn Briley 10 pts., Brooke Bradford 8, Kaliyah Gladney 6, Diamond Monroe 5, KD Walker 5, Megan Byrd 4, Cedrica Ellison 4, Mariah Frazier 3, Alana Gaskins 2…
Don Tilley reporting on these games…
High Point Central boys 69, Northwest Guilford 60
Dhieu Abwok-Deing with 37 points for the High Point Central Bison….
HP Central(11-0/2-3)…NWG(14-6/3-2)
Northwest Guilford girls 47, High Point Central 29
NWG(16-4/5-0)…HP Central(16-5/2-3)
Dudley boys 77, Western Guilford 55
Dudley(9-10/3-5)…WG(1-7/0-8)
Dudley girls 56, Western Guilford 20
Dudley(14-4/8-0)…WG(2-16/2-6)
WS Parkland boys 34, Smith 32
Smith(12-9/5-4)..wsp(12-7/6-3)
WS Parkland girls 65, Ben L. Smith 30
Smith(0-19/0-9)…WSP(8-9/5-4)
Southeast Guilford girls 43, Southern Alamance 28
SEG(18-2/8-0)…SA(8-10/1-7)
Southern Alamance 63, Southeast Guilford 55
SA(6-13/3-4)…SEG(5-15/1-7)
Eastern Alamance girls 42, Northern Guilford 40
Eastern Alamance boys 62, Northern Guilford 54
Eastern Alamance JV boys 68, Northern Guilford 65 Overtime
Wyatt Smith reporting on these games at Northern Guilford for GreensboroSports.com…
Eastern Guilford boys 74, Asheboro 47
EG(14-7/5-4)…ASHE(13-6/4-3)
Asheboro girls 52 Eastern Guilford 44
ASHE(14-6/5-3)…EG(15-6/5-4)
Danny Robinson and Dennis White reporting on these games….
Southern Guilford boys 64 Southwestern Randolph 41
SG(13-4/6-2)…SWR(5-16/1-8)
Southwestern Randolph girls 69 Southern Guilford 52
SWR(18-3/6-3)…SG(9-8/2-6)
Greensboro Day boys 78 Calvary Day 55
GDS(25-5/9=0)..CDS(9-17/4-5)
Piedmont Classical boys 82 Triad Baptist Christian 42
East Surry boys 61, Bishop McGuinness 55
Bishop(14-6/3-3)…ES(9-5/3-3)
East Forsyth boys 65, West Forsyth 57
North Davidson girls 42, Thomasville 41
Thomasville boys 82, North Davidson 62
Themus Fulks with 38 points tonight for the North Davidson Knights…
More scores courtesy of the man who keeps on coming through for us, LD/Lamar Daniels…Thank-you LD….
East Davidson Girls 57 Lexington 55
Lexington Boys 71 East Davidson 49
Cox Mill Boys 86 Concord 60
North Mecklenburg Boys 76 Huntersville Hopewell 41
Winston-Salem Prep Boys 62 South Stokes 52
West Forsyth Girls 61 East Forsyth 42
WS Reynolds Girls 52 Davie County 35
Davie County Boys 61 WS Reynolds 59
North Rowan Girls 67 North Moore 57
North Rowan Boys 68 North Moore 22
Starmount Boys 57 North Wilkes 30
Glenn Girls 72 WS Reagan 66
WS Reagan 52 Glenn 45
Walkertown Girls 46 WS Atkins 44
Walkertown Boys 73 WS Atkins 69
Mount Tabor Boys 65 North Forsyth 54
West Davidson Girls 61 South Rowan 60
West Davidson Boys 70 South Rowan 53
West Rowan Girls 65 East Rowan 37
West Rowan Boys 66 East Rowan 57
Matthews Carmel Christian Boys 68 Raleigh Trinity Academy 63
Charlotte Christian Boys 69 Charlotte Country Day 47
Charlotte Independence Boys 84 Porter Ridge 34
Trinity Christian Boys 58 Cape Fear Christian 50
Charlotte Vance Boys 63 Mooresville 54
Millbrook Boys 67 Leesville Road 60
Matthews Butler Girls 51 Myers Park 41
Matthews Butler Boys 59 Myers Park 49
Reidsville Girls 57 Carrboro 30
Carrboro Boys 56 Reidsville 45
Morganton Freedom Girls 64 West Caldwell 21
Morganton Freedom Boys 93 West Caldwell 65
Farmville Central Girls 70 Nash Central 27
Farmville Central Boys 87 Nash Central 50
Marshville Forest Hills Boys 96 East Montgomery 49
BallerMom2020 said,
Where can we listen to post game interviews?
Andy Durham said,
Yes just Click On GreensboroSports Radio at the top of this home page and the games are playing now…They will be on loop and if you miss the last part of the game, you can tune in later and it will still be there….
Interviews are the post-game part of the boys game…
You also type in http://www.greensborosportsradio.com and get there, but if just Click On GreensboroSports Radio at the top of the home page you are there…
Any problems, let me know…Thanks for listening…
Lakeshia Flowers said,
Thanks, must I download the app?
Andy Durham said,
No need to download, you should be able to pick it straight up with the Click…
AD
Lamar said,
***************Scores courtesy of LD/Lamar Daniels***************
