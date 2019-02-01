High School Basketball Tonight(2/1/19):Grimsley boys continue their recent run of solid basketball at Bob Sawyer Gym/HP Central boys top NWG, 69-60 and Deing goes for 37 points for Central(Metro 4-A getting Crazy)

Girls and Boys Basketball finals for Friday night….More scores and details up here soon….

Grimsley boys 59, Ragsdale 43

Grimsley(9-11/2-3))…Ragsdale(13-6/4-1)

End of 1st Q:Ragsdale 11, Grimsley 8…Halftime:Grimsley 31, Ragsdale 20…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 44, Ragsdale 28…Final:Grimsley 59, Ragsdale 43…

Grimsley scoring:Ahmil Flowers 14 points, Travis Shaw 13 pts., Daniel Cooper 12 points, Roman Martinek-Jenne 11 pts., Devin Resper 5, Luke Jenkins 2, Ross Loseke 2….

Ragsdale scoring:Devan Boykin 13 points, Bryant Wall 12 pts., Jordan Jones 7, Collin Lanier 5, Aaron Pittman 3, Sam Hayes 2, Jon Spillman 2…

(Grimsley boys playing great at home as of late…Last Friday night defeated Page 46-34, this past Tuesday Grimsley lost 54-53 on a last second shot to Northwest Guilford and then tonight/Friday, Grimsley by 16 points over the top team in the Metro 4-A Conference, the Ragsdale Tigers…Whirlies are playing some of their best basketball of the season, here in the late stages of 2018/2019…Ahmil Flowers, Daniel Cooper, Devin Resper, Roman Martinek-Jenne, Luke Jenkins, Jaden Williams, Jayden Watlington, Ross Loseke, the young 6’5 1/2/299 pound freshman Travis Shaw, all of those Grimsley Whirlies were stepping up tonight and they have all been out front for Coach Thomas Griffis, in the recent Whirlie run…Whirlies are on that run, and let’s see how far they can go….Gonna be a tight finish for the Metro 4-A Conference….Grimsley has become a tough team to beat this season, at “The Bob”/the Bob Sawyer Gym….

Ragsdale girls 74, Grimsley 38

End of 1st Q:Ragsdale 19, Grimsley 4…Halftime:Ragsdale 32, Grimsley 18…End of 3rd Q:Ragsdale 49, Grimsley 27…Final:Ragsdale 74, Grimsley 38…

Ragsdale(18-2/4-1)…Grimsley(4-13/1-4)

Ragsdale scoring:Nyah Stallings 17 points, Faith Price 10 pts., Kamryn Briley 10 pts., Brooke Bradford 8, Kaliyah Gladney 6, Diamond Monroe 5, KD Walker 5, Megan Byrd 4, Cedrica Ellison 4, Mariah Frazier 3, Alana Gaskins 2…

Don Tilley reporting on these games…

High Point Central boys 69, Northwest Guilford 60

Dhieu Abwok-Deing with 37 points for the High Point Central Bison….

HP Central(11-0/2-3)…NWG(14-6/3-2)

Northwest Guilford girls 47, High Point Central 29

NWG(16-4/5-0)…HP Central(16-5/2-3)

Dudley boys 77, Western Guilford 55

Dudley(9-10/3-5)…WG(1-7/0-8)

Dudley girls 56, Western Guilford 20

Dudley(14-4/8-0)…WG(2-16/2-6)

WS Parkland boys 34, Smith 32

Smith(12-9/5-4)..wsp(12-7/6-3)

WS Parkland girls 65, Ben L. Smith 30

Smith(0-19/0-9)…WSP(8-9/5-4)

Southeast Guilford girls 43, Southern Alamance 28

SEG(18-2/8-0)…SA(8-10/1-7)

Southern Alamance 63, Southeast Guilford 55

SA(6-13/3-4)…SEG(5-15/1-7)

Eastern Alamance girls 42, Northern Guilford 40

Eastern Alamance boys 62, Northern Guilford 54

Eastern Alamance JV boys 68, Northern Guilford 65 Overtime

Wyatt Smith reporting on these games at Northern Guilford for GreensboroSports.com…

Eastern Guilford boys 74, Asheboro 47

EG(14-7/5-4)…ASHE(13-6/4-3)

Asheboro girls 52 Eastern Guilford 44

ASHE(14-6/5-3)…EG(15-6/5-4)

Danny Robinson and Dennis White reporting on these games….

Southern Guilford boys 64 Southwestern Randolph 41

SG(13-4/6-2)…SWR(5-16/1-8)

Southwestern Randolph girls 69 Southern Guilford 52

SWR(18-3/6-3)…SG(9-8/2-6)

Greensboro Day boys 78 Calvary Day 55

GDS(25-5/9=0)..CDS(9-17/4-5)

Piedmont Classical boys 82 Triad Baptist Christian 42

East Surry boys 61, Bishop McGuinness 55

Bishop(14-6/3-3)…ES(9-5/3-3)

East Forsyth boys 65, West Forsyth 57

North Davidson girls 42, Thomasville 41

Thomasville boys 82, North Davidson 62

Themus Fulks with 38 points tonight for the North Davidson Knights…

More scores courtesy of the man who keeps on coming through for us, LD/Lamar Daniels…Thank-you LD….

East Davidson Girls 57 Lexington 55

Lexington Boys 71 East Davidson 49

Cox Mill Boys 86 Concord 60

North Mecklenburg Boys 76 Huntersville Hopewell 41

Winston-Salem Prep Boys 62 South Stokes 52

West Forsyth Girls 61 East Forsyth 42

WS Reynolds Girls 52 Davie County 35

Davie County Boys 61 WS Reynolds 59

North Rowan Girls 67 North Moore 57

North Rowan Boys 68 North Moore 22

Starmount Boys 57 North Wilkes 30

Glenn Girls 72 WS Reagan 66

WS Reagan 52 Glenn 45

Walkertown Girls 46 WS Atkins 44

Walkertown Boys 73 WS Atkins 69

Mount Tabor Boys 65 North Forsyth 54

West Davidson Girls 61 South Rowan 60

West Davidson Boys 70 South Rowan 53

West Rowan Girls 65 East Rowan 37

West Rowan Boys 66 East Rowan 57

Matthews Carmel Christian Boys 68 Raleigh Trinity Academy 63

Charlotte Christian Boys 69 Charlotte Country Day 47

Charlotte Independence Boys 84 Porter Ridge 34

Trinity Christian Boys 58 Cape Fear Christian 50

Charlotte Vance Boys 63 Mooresville 54

Millbrook Boys 67 Leesville Road 60

Matthews Butler Girls 51 Myers Park 41

Matthews Butler Boys 59 Myers Park 49

Reidsville Girls 57 Carrboro 30

Carrboro Boys 56 Reidsville 45

Morganton Freedom Girls 64 West Caldwell 21

Morganton Freedom Boys 93 West Caldwell 65

Farmville Central Girls 70 Nash Central 27

Farmville Central Boys 87 Nash Central 50

Marshville Forest Hills Boys 96 East Montgomery 49