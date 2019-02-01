NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs Third & Regional Round Thursday Scores:Northwest Guilford Vikings going for the 4-A State Championship on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse(High Noon)

The Northwest Guilford wrestling team defeated Davie County in the regional semifinals and then Mooresville High School in the regional finals to win the NCHSAA 4A West Regional Championship late last night. In exciting fashion, Viking wrestler James Joplin won the last match of the night with a 21-5 score to earn 5 team points to tie host Mooresville at 35-35. When a dual match is tied the referees use criteria established by the NFHS, thus after a few agonizing minutes of anticipation the Vikings were determined the winners and advanced to the 4A dual team state championship.

State dual team championship is at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse this Saturday at noon versus East Region champion Laney High School. This is the Vikings second visit to the state dual team championship in school history with the first coming in 1994.

The match will be at 12 noon at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House. Admission will be $8.

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) third round and Regional Finals in the Dual Team Wrestling Tournament were conducted last night. You can find the results below. The tournament will culminate on Saturday, February 2 with the western and eastern regional champions meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the State Championships.

NCHSAA 2019 1A Dual Team Wrestling Results

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Third Round

South Davidson (13-11) def. John A. Holmes (9-11) 48-15

Uwharrie Charter (39-0) def. Rosewood (33-6) 50-25

Robbinsville (18-3) def. Mount Airy (12-6) 32-30

Avery County (19-3) def. Swain County (25-4) 45-32

Regional Finals

Uwharrie Charter (40-0) def. South Davidson (13-12) 54-30

Robbinsville (19-3) def. Avery County (19-4) 32-30

Saturday, February 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m.

State Championship – Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Uwharrie Charter (40-0) vs. Robbinsville (19-3)

NCHSAA 2019 2A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Third Round

Croatan (24-3) def. Washington (33-6) 33-31

Ledford (22-10) def. Trinity (22-2) 38-30

West Lincoln (25-2) def. Fred T. Foard (24-4) 33-27

Newton-Conover (44-2) def. Pisgah (19-5) 34-27

Regional Finals

Croatan (25-3) def. Ledford (22-11) 39-33

West Lincoln (26-2) def. Newton-Conover (44-3) 30-25

Saturday, February 2, 2019, 12:00 p.m.

State Championship – Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Croatan (25-3) vs. West Lincoln (26-2)

NCHSAA 2019 3A Dual Team Wrestling Results

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Third Round

West Carteret (36-1) def. North Brunswick (24-7) 40-24

Cape Fear (11-0) def. Gray’s Creek (14-9) 44-24

Southeast Guilford (23-3) def. Asheboro (36-2) 42-25

St. Stephens (41-0) def. Piedmont (33-3) 37-30

Regional Finals

Cape Fear (12-0) def. West Carteret (36-2) 43-29

St. Stephens (42-0) def. Southeast Guilford (23-4) 45-31

Saturday, February 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m.

State Championship – Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Cape Fear (12-0) vs. St. Stephens (42-0)

NCHSAA 2019 4A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Third Round

Laney (19-1) def. Jack Britt (13-3) 42-33

Cardinal Gibbons (27-2) def. Cary (20-2) 34-33

Northwest Guilford (29-0) def. Davie County (33-3) 30-28

Mooresville (34-1) def. Hough (22-4) 39-36

Regional Finals

Laney (20-1) def. Cardinal Gibbons (27-2) 38-32

Northwest Guilford (30-0) def. Mooresville (34-2) 36-35

Saturday, February 2, 2019, 12:00 p.m.

State Championship – Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Laney (20-1) vs. Northwest Guilford (30-0)