Elon Women’s Track & Field: Barthelmes’ School-Record Leads Day One at Camel City Invite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Junior Skylar Barthelmes set a new school-record in the weight throw as the Elon University women’s track and field team opened the first day at the Camel City Invitational on Friday, Feb. 2, at the JDL Fast Track Complex.

Barthelmes threw a mark of 54′ 9.50″ (16.70m) in the weight throw and finished fifth overall in the event. The Dartmouth, Mass., native broke the program-record of 54′ 6.75″ (16.63m) set last season by Bryanna Hames. She also bested her previous personal-record that she had set earlier this year of 54′ 2.5″ (16.52m). Charlotte Bradsher also finished in the top-10 of the event with her throw of 51′ 7″ (15.72m).

In the pole vault, freshman Blythe Hehmeyer set a new personal-record in the event with her cleared height of 11′ 1.75″ (3.40m). The Montville, N.J., native ended up as the top finisher for the Phoenix in the event at 11th overall.

Moira O’Malley garnered a top-five finish in the seeded high jump as the sophomore cleared the bar at 5′ 1″ (1.55m). Chelsea Smith also set a new personal-record in the one-mile run as the senior clocked a time of 5:00.91 and finished eighth overall.

The second and final day of the Camel City Invitational begins tomorrow, Feb. 2, with the women’s shot kicking off events at 9:30 a.m.