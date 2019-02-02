Elon Women’s Track & Field Phoenix Wraps up Competition at Camel City Invite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team closed out competition at the Camel City Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 2, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

FINAL RESULTS

Lauren Brzozowski clocked a time of 57.35 and finished third overall in the 400-meters. Katie Arbogast was close in the race as she finished sixth overall with her time of 58.40.

In the triple jump, newcomer Alex Tudor was ninth in the event with a distance of 36′ 3.5″ (11.06m). Blythe Hehmeyer was 10th at her mark of 36′ 1.25″ (11.00m).

Kristine Strazdite was the top finisher for the Phoenix in the shot put as the freshman had a toss of 41′ 8″ (12.70m). Skylar Barthelmes was 10th overall with her throw of 40′ 11.75″ (12.49m).

On Deck

Selected members of the Phoenix will compete back at the JDL Fast Track Complex for the JDL Team Challenge on Thursday, Feb. 7.