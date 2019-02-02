Game Report on East Forsyth-West Forsyth Boys Basketball:EF Eagles fly by their rivals from the West with Brintley and McCummings combining for 40 pts. for the East

East Forsyth 65, West Forsyth 57

EAST FORSYTH 15- 5 -24-21 -- 65 WEST FORSYTH 17-16- 14-10 -- 57

EAST FORSYTH (12-6, 3-3 Central Piedmont 4A) Savon Brintley 24, Khaliq McCummings 16, Rivers 8, Reeves 7, Lyles 7, Nichols 3

WEST FORSYTH (2-16, 1-5) Taylor McMillian 12, McCombs 9, Ayers 8, R.Mitchell 7, J.Mitchell 7, Scott 6, Buckner 3, Reid 3, Brown 2

East Forsyth rallied from a 15-point deficit early in the second half to defeat West Forsyth 65-57 at Jack Masten Gymnasium in Kernersville Friday night. The win for the Eagles broke a three-game losing streak in Central Piedmont 4A Conference play & pushing their record to 12-6 for the season.

East Forsyth trailed 37-22 early in the third quarter after committing 12 first half turnovers & losing the rebound battle to the visiting Titans by ten in the opening two periods. But the Eagles’ relentless pressure forced West turnover throughout the third period, cutting the Titans’ lead to three (47-44) entering the final eight minutes.

Khaliq McCummings put East up for good (54-52) with a driving layup just inside the five-minute mark & held off the visitors down the stretch. Savon Brintley led all scorers with 24 points, including a key breakaway lay-in with 70 seconds left and McCummings added 16 for the winners.

East Forsyth’s sophomore center Zyun Reeves was limited to seven points by the taller Titans but grabbed a team-high nine rebounds & blocked five shots. Taylor McMillian led the balanced West Forsyth ledger with 12 points. EF travels to Glenn on Tuesday night for a return match-up with its CPC rival, then plays at Reagan next Friday night.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour assistant coach at East Forsyth