Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:Themus Fulks with 38 points for ND, but quiet night for other Knights tonight/Jordan Williams 32 points for T’ville
Thomasville 82, North Davidson 62
North Davidson 11 10 19 22 62 Thomasville 11 27 19 25 82
North Davidson 15-4 (12-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Thomasville 9-7 (8-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 38
Everhart 7
L. Moore 6
VanMeter 5
Dalton 4
Wilson 2
Thomasville Scoring:
Jordan Williams 32
Tyree Barnes 14
Jarron Cunningham 11
Malcolm Knight 10
Carolina 8
Thomas 7
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
