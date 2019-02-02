Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:Themus Fulks with 38 points for ND, but quiet night for other Knights tonight/Jordan Williams 32 points for T’ville

Thomasville 82, North Davidson 62

North Davidson    11  10  19  22    62
Thomasville       11  27  19  25    82

North Davidson 15-4 (12-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Thomasville 9-7 (8-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks 38
Everhart 7
L. Moore 6
VanMeter 5
Dalton 4
Wilson 2

Thomasville Scoring:

Jordan Williams 32
Tyree Barnes 14
Jarron Cunningham 11
Malcolm Knight 10
Carolina 8
Thomas 7

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

