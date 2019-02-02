Game Report on Northwest Guilford-High Point Central Boys Basketball:Deing does his thing for Central and with 37 points Deing puts a sting into the Vikes/Hairston with 21 pts., Reiber 19 for NWG

HIGH POINT CENTRAL 69, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 60

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and High Point Central squared off in a Friday night battle at HPC. The game got off to a fast paced start as the Bison scored 20 in the first quarter. The second quarter the game slowed down some as both teams scored 10 apiece. High Point Central went into the break up 5 with the score at 30-25. The start of the second half the Bison jumped out to another early run propelling them to a 9 point lead going into the fourth. The Vikings pressured HPC late and strung together multiple buckets in response to the Bison but ultimately came up short. The final score was 69-60 in High Point Central’s favor.

–Christian Hampton led Northwest with 21 points and 6 assists. Dean Reiber had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Robbie Boulton and Shaq Marsh had 7 points apiece. Brandon Thomas had 6 points and Johnny Pagano had 2.

–D. Deing had 37 points. Marbury had 12 and Madina had 11 points. Westray had 4 points, Gillis had 2 points and Hill had 2 points. Ford had 1 point..

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 15 10 15 20 HIGH POINT CENTRAL 20 10 19 20

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 14-6; 3-2

Christian Hampton 21; Dean Reiber 19; Robbie Boulton 7; Shaq Marsh 7; Brandon Thomas 6; Johnny Pagano 2

HIGH POINT CENTRAL 11-10; 2-3

D. Deing 37; J. Marbury 12; K. Madina 11; T. Westray 4; W. Gillis 2; T. Hill 2; T. Ford 1

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff