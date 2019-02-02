Great Day for Sports at Guilford College and a busy day on the Quaker campus with Basketball, Baseball and Lacrosse:Guilford Baseball tops GTCC, Women’s hoops led by Gauldin(NWG) with 17 pts./15 rebounds Winners and more

Great day to indoors or outdoors at Guilford College today…Better to have been up there than in Raleigh where the N.C. State men’s basketball team lost to Virginia Tech, 47-24….Gonna to BE tough to live down that 24-point total for the next few days…

But it was a great day to be up at Guilford College where they had basketball, baseball and lacrosse going….

Baseball scrimmage with the Guilford College Quakers vs. the GTCC Titans…

Final:Guilford College 12, GTCC 1

Women’s Basketball final with the Guilford College women topping the Generals from Washington and Lee….

Freshman Lindsay Gauldin recorded game highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds as Guilford College defeated visiting Washington and Lee University, 64-51…

Guilford women winners, 64-51 over W&L…We spoke to Lindsay Gauldin after the game and she said, “all is good” and I would say it sure is, with 17 points and 15 rebounds today…Good job L. Gauldin….I saw the last part of her game and then I caught the rest of the baseball game at Guilford….

Lindsay Gauldin, a former Northwest Guilford Viking…

Pitching and defense, the keys to Quakers success in their baseball scrimmage today vs. GTCC….

Guilford men’s basketball taking on Hampden-Sydney this afternoon and Jaylen Gore from Northwest Guilford told me today, he is loving the basketball life at Guilford College and he is enjoying his leadership role with the Quakers….

Some kind of day to be indoors or outdoors at Guilford College today….