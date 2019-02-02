Greensboro College Pride Women Coast To 86-54 Victory Over Salem:”We came out of the gate very sluggish but we were able to get things rolling as the game progressed,” Assistant Coach Vontreece Hayes(Northern Guilford HS) said

Pride Women Coast To 86-54 Victory Over Salem

from Wes Gullett, GC SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team costed to an 86-54 victory over the Spirits of Salem College Saturday.

Greensboro opened the game on a 6-2 run before the Spirits came back with a 5-0 run to take a one-point lead.

After Salem took the lead, Greensboro was able to close out the half on a 10-5 run to take a 16-12 lead into the second. Katie Lewis tallied four points during the closing run while Lauren Jenkins, Nichelle Jeffries, and Sabria Joseph each had two points.

Salem quickly tied the game in the second period but Greensboro surged out to a 38-26 lead at halftime after closing out the final 7:11 on a 22-10 run.

Over the final 20 minutes of action, Greensboro continued to pull away from the Spirits and was able to extend their advantage out to 14 points at the end of the third period before going on to win by the 32-point margin.

“We came out of the gate very sluggish but we were able to get things rolling as the game progressed,” Assistant Coach Vontreece Hayes(Northern Guilford HS) said. “Our front court did a good job of pressuring the ball while our post had a very productive day.

“I hope that we can come out tomorrow and play a full 40 minutes against another tough USA South opponent.”

Joseph finished with a game-high 16 points while Lewis finished with 15 points. Brianna Best and A’Liyah Woods each had 12 points. Jenkins led the way in the rebounding category with 11.

The Pride women will return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday when they host the Monarchs of Methodist University.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.