High Point MLAX Opens Season with 13-0 Shutout over St. Bonaventure

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s lacrosse team opened the 2019 season with a 13-0 shutout win over St. Bonaventure Saturday (Feb. 2) at Vert Stadium.

It was High Point’s first shutout in program history. The previous low for goals allowed was three. HPU gave up three goals against Furman on March 28, 2015 (a 10-3 win) and against Georgetown on February 14, 2017 (a 9-3 win).

The Panthers (1-0) led 7-0 at the break and kept the pressure on with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half. HPU controlled the face-off ‘X’, winning 11 of 16. The Panthers forced the Bonnies (0-1) into 33 turnovers and led in ground balls, 58-27.

“I thought our guys played really fast in the middle of the field,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “We knew coming into this game that St. Bonaventure would be scrappy and tough. Randy Mearns, their head coach, has won at every level, so there was no doubt they weren’t going to give up and they were gritty from start to finish.

“We had some good poised possessions on offense and our defense did a great job, starting with our defensive middies. I thought our wing play was good, our face-offs were solid and I think our ability to ride in the midfield was the difference in the game.”

Sophomore Asher Nolting started off the year strong with three goals and four assists for seven points. Redshirt senior Chris Young scored four goals and was assisted on three of them by Nolting. Junior Ben Baker also contributed a hat trick.

In goal, senior Tim Troutner Jr. made six saves in almost 53 minutes of action for the win. Despite taking the loss, Brett Dobson made 23 saves in net for St. Bonaventure.

Up next, the Panthers play at Duke on Wednesday (Feb. 6) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.