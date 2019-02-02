HPU TRACK: Mann Sets Second HPU Record of the Week; Bolden Claims First In 60m Dash

*** both men’s and women’s recaps included ***

Men’s Track & Field: Mann Breaks His Second Panther Record of The Week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Britton Mann secured his second High Point University track and field record of the weekend this Saturday, closing out the Panthers’ time at JDL Fast Track with a toss of 15.21m in the shot put.

“Britton is healthy again, and when you’re healthy, with as hard as he works with Coach [Scott] Hall, you get good things,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “Those are two nice PRs, and in both cases, when you’re leading up to the conference championship, that’s a really good sign.”

On his third toss of the morning, Mann beat the record-setting PR he collected at the Virginia Tech Invitational in 2017, with a throw of 15.06m. His original mark was good enough to advance the senior to the shot put final, where he cleared a distance of 15.21m to take fifth overall and give the Panther program a new all-time high.

After qualifying for the 60m semi, freshman Paul Gore followed up Friday’s performance with a new personal record of 6.95 in the semi, holding the sixth-fastest mark of anyone entering the final. Gore further improved on an already stout performance, crossing the finish line in 6.88 to claim second among all college athletes competing at Camel City this weekend and secure a lifetime best.

Out in Blacksburg junior Carter Clasper improved on his pole vault PR, competing in the annual ‘Doc Hale’ Invite hosted by Virginia Tech. After hitting 5.02m earlier this year, Clasper cleared five meters for the second time at the Tech invite, finishing the afternoon at 5.05m and second among competing collegiates in the event.

Competing alongside Mann, newcomer Anthony Villvicencio set a new PR in the shot put (10.42m) at JDL, while fellow first-year Panthers Brandon Braswell (53.83) and Xavier Freeman (55.21) both competed in the men’s 400m.

Top Performers

60m Final

2. Paul Gore (6.88) – PR

Pole Vault

2. Carter Clasper (5.05m) – PR

Shot Put

5. Britton Mann (15.21m) – SR

27. Anthony Villavicencio (10.42m) – PR

Women’s Track & Field: Bolden Takes First In 60m Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The High Point University track and field women completed day two of the Camel City Invite at JDL Fast Track this Saturday, with freshman sprinter Leah Bolden claiming first in the 60m final.

“It was quite a day in the sprints, and I give a lot of credit to Coach [Shamoya] Pruitt,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “Those are two freshman [Bolden and Paul Gore] and they’re developing very well, so that’s exciting. That’s what we want to do. We want to be a well-rounded program and you have to have sprinters to do it. That’s a good foundation right there.”

After sprinting a 7.61 in her Friday prelim, Bolden followed up with a 7.70 in the 60m semifinals Saturday afternoon to win her heat. Bolden’s 7.70 was fast enough to earn her a spot in the event finals, where she was the quickest in the field, tying her PR with another 7.61. The freshman’s time was just a hundredth of a second off of tying the Panthers’ program record, as she defeated the remaining collegiate field by more than a tenth of a second in that final heat.

Fellow freshman Taylor Arthur put in another positive result for High Point on the track, coming just shy of her personal best in the 400m. The Charlotte-product turned in a final time of 59.50, finishing 11th overall in a group of 30.

With the majority of events taking place on day one of the meet, Toni Lamond and Ariel Wilbekin would be the lone athletes to represent the Purple & White in the field, competing in the shot put and triple jump respectively. Wilbekin would take 12th with her leap of 10.92m on the day, while the freshman Lamond recorded an 8.33m in the circle.

Top Performers

60m Dash

1. Leah Bolden (7.61) – tied PR

400m

11. Taylor Arthur (59.50)