HPU WBB: Emma Bockrath Scores 32 Points and Leads HPU to 82-73 win over Hampton

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Hampton, 82-73, Saturday (Feb. 2) in the Millis Center.

Senior Emma Bockrath scored a career-high 32 points and snagged 10 rebounds to lead the Purple & White and complete her the 13th double-double of her career. She is the fifth player in the Division I era at High Point to score 30 or more points and the first to do it since Kaylah Keys had 34 against Davidson on Nov. 24, 2015. Bockrath also added five assists and one steal

High Point (14-6, 7-2) grabbed 37 rebounds, 16 of which came on the offensive end, and dished out 22 assists, while Hampton (11-9, 7-2) posted 32 rebounds and 14 assists. The Panthers posted 17 steals and shot 46.3 percent (31-67) from the field and 36.4 percent (8-22) from three.

Junior Camryn Brown logged a team-high seven assists, while junior Miya Bull snagged a career-high seven steals. Bull’s seven steals were the most by a High Point player this season. The Charlotte, N.C. native also scored six points, recorded nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

“That was a fun game,” HPU head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “It was fast. It was exciting with a lot of points scored. I’m really, really proud of our team for the maturity going into a game like this. I really thought that we executed the game plan and once again had a lot of contributions from a lot of different people.”

HPU trailed Hampton 24-30 with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter before going on a 16-0 run to take a 40-30 lead with 1:14 remaining in the first half. Bockrath made two of her game-high four threes, while freshman Skyler Curran added six of her nine points on the run. High Point took a 40-32 lead into the half.

Hampton opened the second half by cutting High Point’s lead to four points with 7:21 remaining in the third, but HPU responded with a 6-0 run to stretch the lead to 10. The Lady Pirates cut HPU’s lead to four on five separate occasions in the second half, but were never able to get any closer. Bockrath scored 19 of her 32 in the second half.

Senior Lindsey Edwards logged 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists, while senior Shea Morgan added 12 points, three assists and three rebounds for HPU.

The Panthers out-scored the Lady Pirates 25-21 in points off turnovers, 14-6 in second chance points and 18-4 in bench points. Hampton took an advantage in paint (40-24) and on the fast break (14-8).

Ashley Bates and Laren Vanarsdale led Hampton with 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Up next, the Panthers will travel to Farmville, Va. to take on Longwood on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Longwood’s campus.