Northwest Guilford NCHSAA 4-A Dual Team Wrestling Champions over Wilmington Laney:NWG’s Riley Edwards 4-A MVP/Most Valuable Wrestler(NWG first ever Guilford County School to win a NCHSAA 4A Dual Wrestling State Championship)

4A Dual Team title goes to Northwest Guilford as Riley Edwards gets a 7-0 decision win for the Vikings at 113 to clinch the title 33-27 over Wilmington Laney…

**********Riley Edwards 4-A Duals Most Valuable Wrestler…..**********

++++++++++Riley Edwards from @NWGHS is the 4A Most Valuable Wrestler! #NCHSAAWRES++++++++++

Here’s some of the action went today at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse before NWG’s Riley Edwards got the match-clinching win…

(One heck of a comeback from NWG today, after being down 15-3, early in the match.)

@LaneyAthletics sends out Evan Kite, @NWGHS sends out Riley Edwards with a title on the line. NW Guilford leads 30-27 in the dual.

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 106 goes to Laney and Mark Samuel, wins by pin at 1:58 over Chance Abel and makes it 30-27 in the dual in favor of Northwest Guilford. 113 match is the final and it is for the state Championship

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 285 – Stephen Vega gets a 2-1 decision win for @NWGHS over Emmanuel Bell from @LaneyAthletics and that puts NW Guilford up 30-21 with two weight classes to go.

#NCHSAAWRES 4A DT Championship – Northwest Guilford goes in front for the first time today with a pair of wins by pin back to back. Chris Garrison got the win in 195 at 2:56 and Jacob Hardy picked up the win at 1:46 in 220. NWG up 27-21 over Laney at 285

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 170 – is in the books and @LaneyAthletics gets a win by pin from Cael Willis over Jevin Wells at 2:33. Buccaneers go up 21-12 at 182

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 160 – Nick Nefe from @NWGHS wins by decision 15-12 over Carveon Harris from @LaneyAthletics. That brings NW Guilford within three of Laney, 15-12 Buccaneers lead going to 170

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 152 – @NWGHS stays close as Finn Queen pins D’Jarvis Poole from @LaneyAthletics at 3:56. NW Guilford trails Laney 15-9 going to 160.

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 145 – @LaneyAthletics gets a pin win from Marcus Mondragon over Duncan McGuire at 4:35 to go up 15-3 in the dual over @NWGHS going to 152

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 138 goes to @NWGHS as Shane Chavis gets 13-8 decision over Kisaiah Ferguson from @LaneyAthletics. Laney still up in the dual 9-3 going to 145

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 126 goes to @LaneyAthletics as Seth Thomas gets a 10-8 decision over James Joplin to put Laney up 6-0 in the Dual

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 126 @LaneyAthletics sends out Seth Thomas and @NWGHS sends out James Joplin

#NCHSAAWRES 4A 120 match goes to @LaneyAthletics and Jayden Harrison 8-7 over Zane Ducat from @NWGHS. Laney leads the dual 3-0

The Northwest Guilford Viking wrestling team defeated Wilmington Laney High School 33-27 on Saturday afternoon to earn the first wrestling dual team state championship in school history. The Vikings trailed until the tenth match when defending state champion Chris Garrison wrestled up one weight class at 195 pounds and pinned his opponent to tie the team score at 21-21. In the next weight class at 220 pounds, Jacob Hardy followed with another pin to put the Vikings in the lead at 27-21. At 285 pounds the Vikings Steven Vega, who wrestled up a weight class and was outweighed by at least thirty pounds, defeated his opponent Emmanuel Bell to put the Vikings up 30-21. Bell came into the match with a 32-12 record. In addition to the pivotal victory, Vega also won the NCHSAA state championship sportsmanship award. In the second to last match at 103 pounds, Laney wrestler Mark Samuel, who entered the match with a 42-2 record, pinned Chance Abel of the Vikings to make the score 30-27. In the final match at 113 pounds the Vikings Riley Edwards outlasted his opponent with a hard fought 7-0 victory and the Vikings brought home the state championship for the first time in school history with a final team score of 33-27.

Winning matches for the Vikings were Shane Chavis, Finn Queen, Nick Nefe, Ian Adams, Chris Garrison, Jacob Hardy, Steven Vega, and Riley Edwards.

Riley Edwards was selected as the NCHSAA 4A State Championship MVP.

The teams overall record in the 2018-19 season was 31-0.

Longtime Northwest coach Ron Bare earns his first team state championship in wrestling in his career. Six Viking wrestlers have earned individual state championships under Coach Bare. Ben Annas-1998, Walt Cutts- 2007, Austin Jamison-2012, DJ Bobeck-2015, Cary Miller-2015, and Chris Garrison-2018.

Northwest Guilford becomes the first ever Guilford County School to win a NCHSAA 4A dual wrestling state championship.

The last Guilford County School to win a dual team wrestling state championship was Ragsdale at the 3A level in 2003.

Next, the Viking wrestlers will compete in the individual regional tournament at Davie County High School February 8-9 and the NCHSAA individual state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum February 14-16.