Top Friday Night Scorers for Boys and Girls Basketball:Coach Bill Walton would say check out last night’s high school basketball games on GreensboroSports Radio

Boys and Girls Top Scorers from Friday night’s area high school basketball games with our girl’s number at 10 points or more for this week, and our boy’s number goes with 14 points or more, from Friday night’s games…We use the scores turned into to us at GreensboroSports.com and the numbers we can gather from Joe Sirera and his staff at the News and Record HSXtra section…

And you can check out last night’s Grimsley-Ragsdale high school basketball games from the Bob Sawyer Gym on GreensboroSports Radio….Got all of the boy’s and girl’s action on there and as former Grimsley boys coach Bill Walton used to say, “I can’t wait to get home and listen to the replay”….GreensboroSports Radio and we the boy’s post-game interviews with the winning Whirlies’ Ahmil Flowers, Travis Shaw and Coach Thomas Griffis…You can learn a lot by listening to these interviews, I know I do…Check it all out on GreensboroSports Radio…Just Click On the link and you are there and Coach Bill Walton would say, “GO GET IT”!!!!!

Boys Top Scorers from last night’s games…

38:Themus Fulks(North Davidson HS)

37:Dhieu Abowk-Deing(High Point Central HS)

35:Jefferson Boaz(East Surry HS)

32:Jordan Williams(Thomasville HS)

28:Tyler Dearman(Southern Guilford HS)

24:Savon Brintley(East Forsyth HS)

21:Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)

21:Cam Caroway(Bishop McGuinness HS)

21:Na’Zae Baltimore(Eastern Alamance HS)

19:Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS)

17:Isaiah Cassell(Western Guilford HS)

16:Carson McCorkle(Greensboro Day School)

16:Khaliq McCummings(East Forsyth HS)

14:Ahmil Flowers(Grimsley HS)

14:Jeremiah Dickerson(Dudley HS)

14:Tyree Barnes(Thomasville HS)

Girls Top Scorers from last night’s games:

29:Elle Sutphin(East Surry HS)

26:Emily Hege(North Davidson HS)

23:Alivia Evans(Glenn HS)

21:Farrah Dowtin(Grimsley HS)

20:Stephanie Chandler(Northern Guilford HS)

19:Rebounds for Courtney McMillan(North Davidson HS)

17:Jada Gainey(Thomasville HS0

14:Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS)

13:Nyah Stallings(Ragsdale HS)

13:Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS)

13:Thalia Carter(Northwest Guilford HS)

12:Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley HS)

10:Faith Price(Ragsdale HS)

10:Kiera Williams(High Point Central HS)

10:LA Oliver(Western Guilford HS)

10:Ty Smith(High Point Central HS)

10:Liz Knox(Bishop McGuinness HS)

10:Michelle Petrangeli(Bishop McGuinness HS)