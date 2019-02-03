Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Tops Monarchs For Fourth Straight Win:GC Pride Coach Randy Tuggle out of action due to Blood Pressure issues

**********The Greensboro College women’s basketball team earned their fourth straight win today, with that victory coming on their home court at Hanes Gym, but part of the bigger story facing the GC Pride right now, might be the fact that GC Pride Coach Randy Tuggle has been out of action due to blood pressure issues over the past two games/days, after being hospitalized last Thursday night…

Coach Tuggle was treated for the blood pressure issues and released, then he returned to the GC Pride bench on Saturday, but he has turned the coaching over to Pride assistants Vontreece Hayes and Johnny Richardson for the past two games and Coach Tuggle, the former Northwest Guilford Viking basketball and baseball player, he has been on the bench, but leaving the coaching to to his top two aides, Hayes and Richardson…

Time to monitor those blood pressure issues for several days and here’s hoping Coach Tuggle will be back at full strength soon…We received an E-mail last night from a concerned GreensboroSports.com follower/reader and figured it was time to get to the bottom of this situation and we did, contacting a key official with the Greensboro College game-day basketball staff this afternoon and now we know and you know, “The Rest of the Story”…

Blood Pressure issues are serious health business and our thoughts go out to Coach Tuggle, as he battles this problem and again hoping he will be back at it, full strength soon….**********

Now on to the details of Sunday afternoon’s game and here is Wes Gullett, with that sports information……

Women’s Basketball Tops Monarchs For Fourth Straight Win

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team defeated the Monarchs of Methodist University Sunday 71-55.

Greensboro made four of their six shots over the first four minutes to take a 10-4 lead. Katie Lewis has two three-pointers during the run while A’Liyah Woods had the remaining four points.

Following the opening run, the Pride outscored Methodist 9-7 over the final six minutes to take a 19-11 lead into the second period.

Greensboro then opened the period on a 13-0 to take their largest lead of the half at 32-11. Once again, it was hot shooting leading the run as Greensboro connected on 5-of-9 shots with Ashley Free scoring five points.

However, the Monarchs did not go away as they were able to pull themselves back to within 10 with 1:16 left in the first half before Greensboro took a 35-22 lead into the break.

After the intermission break, Methodist was able to battle back to within nine points but Greensboro took a 51-41 lead into the fourth.

Greensboro then quickly turned the momentum into their favor as they opened the final period on an 8-0 run to take a 59-41 lead before going on to win by the 16-point margin.

Woods finished with a game-high double double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Katie Lewis (13) and Joseph (10) also finished in double figures.

The Pride women will return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Pfeiffer University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.