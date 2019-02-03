High Point MBB Takes Down Hampton, 85-69

• All five starters scored in double figures for the Panthers

• HPU shot 61.1 percent in the first half (22-36)

• Junior Brandonn Kamga led High Point with 16 points and seven rebounds

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five Panthers scored in double figures as the High Point University men’s basketball team defeated Hampton, 85-69, on Saturday (Feb. 2) at the Millis Center.

After leading 52-34 at the break, the Panthers (12-10, 5-3 Big South) were able to maintain the lead and only allow the Pirates (10-11, 5-3) to get within 11 with 5:26 remaining. High Point shot 50.8 percent from the floor (30-59) and held Hampton to 39.7 percent (23-58).

“It was a good performance and I thought our guys executed the game plan,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “We had no answer for Jermaine Marrow, but otherwise, I thought we did an adequate job against the rest of their team. Our defense has been good most of the year, but today our offense, because of our ball movement and our balance of scoring, was able to put 85 points up on the board. That is what we need to do moving forward.”

All five starters scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 27, 2018 against UNC Asheville. Junior Brandonn Kamga led the team with 16 points and seven rebounds, while junior Jahaad Proctor and freshman Curtis Holland III each added 14. Down low, seniors Ricky Madison and Jordan Whitehead each tallied 11 points, while Whitehead dished out a career-high six assists.

Off the bench, redshirt sophomore Tim Cameron scored nine points in 14 minutes, while redshirt freshman Caden Sanchez added five points and five rebounds. Freshman Rob Peterson III grabbed a season-high six rebounds.

In the first half, High Point led 34-30, but went on an 18-4 run over the last 6:55 to go into the break with a 52-34 lead. The Panthers shot 61.1 percent from the field and had 15 assists on 22 made field goals.

Marrow led Hampton with 33 points.

Up next, the Panthers host Campbell on Thursday (Feb. 7). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.