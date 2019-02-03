HPU Men’s Golf: MacDougall Finishes Tied for 27th at the Jones Cup Invitational

SEA ISLAND, Ga. – Junior Brendan MacDougall of the High Point University men’s golf team completed competition at the Jones Cup Invitational at the Ocean Forest Golf Club over the weekend (Feb. 1-3) tied for 27th.

“I am very proud of Brendan and the way he competed this weekend,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “He beat some very good players in an elite amateur field when facing one of the hardest courses on the east coast in those weather conditions. There were several multi-tournament collegiate winners who shot rounds north of 80 and the fact that Brendan gutted out two rounds in the mid 70’s says a lot about his game.”

MacDougall finished tied for 27th out of 78 of the top amateur competitors in the world with an 8-over 152. He opened the tournament with a 4-over 76 on Friday, Feb. 1. He had one birdie on the round. In the second round, the Calgary, Alberta native posted a 4-over 76 with three birdies on Saturday (Feb. 2).

“We are thankful the Jones Cup had someone from High Point in the field and we hope to have players in this event from here on out,” Gregor said.

The third round of the tournament was canceled due to rain. Akshay Bhatia defeated University of Georgia freshman Davis Thompson in a one-hole playoff to win the tournament at 2-under 142.

MacDougall will join the rest of the Panthers at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C. Monday –Tuesday, Feb. 25-26.