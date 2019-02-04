2019 Powerade State Games of North Carolina Venues Announced and Registration Open!

DURHAM, North Carolina, February 4, 2019 – North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event will be returning to the Charlotte region in 2019. The Powerade State Games of North Carolina will host events in Charlotte, Concord, Huntersville, Mooresville, Cornelius, Indian Trail, and Pineville from June 1 – June 23, 2019.

Over 13,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Charlotte region. UNC Charlotte will play host to both high school baseball and softball, with BB&T Ballpark hosting one day of baseball as well. The OrthoCarolina Sportsplex will be the site of the youth soccer tournament while the Pineville Ice House and the Extreme Ice Center will collectively host youth and adult ice hockey. Karate, which makes its return to the sport offerings in 2019, will be held in Mooresville at the Talbert Recreation Center. High school lacrosse and field hockey will be played at Queens University Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park. The Irwin Belk Track & Field Complex at Johnson C. Smith University will host Track & Field while the Olde Providence Racquet Club will host Pickleball. Swimming will be hosted in Uptown Charlotte at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Powerade State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: Bailey Road Park (Cornelius), Bradford Park (Huntersville), Carolina Courts, Elon Park, Renaissance Park, North Mecklenburg Park, and many other area schools, parks and recreation facilities. For a complete list of venues and dates, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

Registration is open for the 2019 Powerade State Games of North Carolina, which will host twenty-four different sports. Karting is a brand new addition while karate returns for the 2019 edition of the Games. The remaining sports include: archery, baseball, basketball, BMX, disc golf, fencing, field hockey, figure skating, football (7-on-7), gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, pickleball, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming, taekwondo, track & field, ultimate, volleyball, and wrestling. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held on June 21st at Carowinds. Discounted tickets to the theme park will be available for those participating in the Powerade State Games. The festival will feature free gifts for all athletes including an official Powerade State Games drawstring bag, Powerade State Games towel, Powerade Water Bottle and $10 to any Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

The 2019 Powerade State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: Powerade, Visit NC, Harris Teeter, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau and Visit Lake Norman. It is not too late to be part of this year’s Powerade State Games; to become a sponsor contact North Carolina Amateur Sports at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.