Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/4-2/9/19:Basketball at SEG on Tuesday, Home vs. Southern Alamance High School on Friday(Senior Night)
02/04/19 Monday N/A 7:00 PM Parent / Athlete /Coach Meeting EG Auditorium
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball V Girls A 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Boys H 6:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
02/05/19 Tuesday Basketball V Boys A 7:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
02/06/19 Wednesday N/A 8:00 AM NLI Signing Day /College Commitments EG Media Center
02/06/19 Wednesday N/A 7:00 PM Coaches’ Meeting EG Media Center
02/08/19 Friday Indoor Track V Boys-Girls A 4:00 PM State Championships JDL Fast Track
02/08/19 Friday Basketball JV Boys A 5:00 PM Southern Alamance
02/08/19 Friday Wrestling V Boys A 5:30 PM Individual Regionals Southeast Guilford HS
02/08/19 Friday Basketball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance Senior Night EGHS Gymnasium
02/08/19 Friday Basketball JV Girls A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
02/08/19 Friday Basketball V Boys H 7:30 PM Southern Alamance Senior Night EGHS Gymnasium
02/09/19 Saturday Wrestling V Boys A 9:00 AM Individual Regionals Southeast Guilford
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.