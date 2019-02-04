Former Guilford County HS quarterback and point guard and Guilford College Quakers’ QB, now N.C. A&T assistant football coach loses his dad

Saw this News and Record on-line obituary today and I couldn’t help but think back to the days when Matt Pawlowski was the QB and point guard for the Northwest Guilford Vikings, and then we saw Matt move on over to Guilford College where he set numerous records as the Quakers’ QB and then after college he landed over at N.C. A&T, where he has been the tight ends coach the past couple of years/seasons…

Matt made it and it came with hard work and dedication and a drive that came from his dad, Mark….Mr. Pawlowski believed in Matt and he made sure Matt was going to get the most out of his football and basketball careers….

Mark Pawlowski let people know what Matt was up to and he made sure Matt’s name would not go unnoticed…You had to like the push Mark gave Matt, and I remember Mark told me one time that it all started out with Mark and Matt throwing the football in the backyard and I believe they lived up there on Oak Ridge Road, sort of in the area where my old friend John Smith used to have his dairy farm…..

The rolling hills and before you know it, Matt Pawlowski is rolling back to throw another TD pass for Northwest Guilford, or for the Guilford College Quakers and Matt must have done a little bit of speed training in there in that backyard with his dad Mark too, because Matt could take off and run that ball into the end zone for a score, before you could blink a Viking or Quaker eye, my friends….And those Quakers were and are a Society of Friends and Matt Pawlowski was one of the best Friends/friends Guilford head coach Chris Rusiewicz ever had….

And you’ve got to think that’s the way it was with Mark and Matt too…Great friends and now for Matt there is a void with his dad having passed away last week…

Mark Pawlowski was a good man and stood up and battled to make sure his son Matt made it to the max, and Matt did make it to the max…Outstanding high school and college QB, one heck of a point guard in basketball back in the day, and now on the way up the coaching ladder and working with the N.C. A&T Aggies…

Mark was proud of Matt and it would show through…I was lucky to get the chance to get to know those two, Mark and Matt and we wish the family God Speed, in this time of grief…RIP Mark Pawlowski and thanks for serving our country in the military and thanks for sending us a great kid, who came along at a great time of local sports, in Guilford County…Mark has left us, but Matt Pawlowski will uphold his dad’s memories and he will lift up the Pawlowski name….

CLICK HERE for the News and Record on-line Obituary….

GREENSBORO

Mark E. Pawlowski, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his home in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born 17 November 1954 in Portland, Maine. In his early years he served as a Radioman in the U.S. Navy. He later worked as a project controls engineer for 20 years and displayed a wonderful knack for problem solving. Mark lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and loved spending time with his wife and kids. Some of his favorite times out included watching his son play football, daughter play basketball and spending time at the beach with his wife. Mark is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kimberly; daughter Ashley; and son Matthew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Guilford County, 4527 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27409 in memory of Mark Pawlowski. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Pawlowski family.