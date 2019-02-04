Greensboro College’ Woods Named USA South Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
Woods Named USA South Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior A’Liyah Woods was named USA South Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Woods, a native of Gastonia, N.C., averaged a double-double of 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds to go along with 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Pride posted a 3-0 mark last week against USA South competition.
In a 61-56 win over Meredith, Woods notched a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds to go along with one assist and one steal. In an 86-54 victory over Salem, Woods totaled 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Finally, in a 71-55 win over Methodist, Woods posted a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and one steal.
For more information on Greensboro College women's basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
