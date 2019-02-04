Grimsley High School Students singing for College on Wednesday:National Letter of Intent(NLI) Day

Posted by Press Release on February 4, 2019 at 10:40 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Grimsley High School is proud to announce and honor our seniors that are in the process of or have already commitment to participating in athletics at the college level. Grimsley High School athletic department will have an National Letter of Intent (signing day) on Wednesday February 6th in our media center at 6:00 pm. Please plan on joining us to celebrate our Whirlie success!

The following Whirlies will participate in the ceremony:

Student Athlete      Sport                     College

Laura Harris         Soccer                    Methodist College
Isabel Cox           Soccer                    UNC – Chapel Hill
Rhodes Neese         Soccer                    Elon University
Will Caviness        baseball/football         Averett University
Kajsa Gedlitschka    tennis                    Western New Mexico
Kylie Joyce          soccer                    Salem College
Kate Priddy          Diving                    UNC – Wilmington
CJ Neese             Baseball                  NCSU
Jake Bloss           Baseball                  Lafayette College
Emma Kincaid         Cross Country             Undecided - TBD
Gail White           Track/Volleyball          Undecided – TBD
Gracie Mayer         Soccer                    Undecided - TBD
Adam Fox             Soccer)                   Rhodes College
Alysa Rodriguez-     Cheer                     Methodist University

Go Whirlies!

Lewis Newman, CAA
Grimsley High School
Athletic Director

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top