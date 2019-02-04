Grimsley High School Students singing for College on Wednesday:National Letter of Intent(NLI) Day

Grimsley High School is proud to announce and honor our seniors that are in the process of or have already commitment to participating in athletics at the college level. Grimsley High School athletic department will have an National Letter of Intent (signing day) on Wednesday February 6th in our media center at 6:00 pm. Please plan on joining us to celebrate our Whirlie success!

The following Whirlies will participate in the ceremony:

Student Athlete Sport College Laura Harris Soccer Methodist College Isabel Cox Soccer UNC – Chapel Hill Rhodes Neese Soccer Elon University Will Caviness baseball/football Averett University Kajsa Gedlitschka tennis Western New Mexico Kylie Joyce soccer Salem College Kate Priddy Diving UNC – Wilmington CJ Neese Baseball NCSU Jake Bloss Baseball Lafayette College Emma Kincaid Cross Country Undecided - TBD Gail White Track/Volleyball Undecided – TBD Gracie Mayer Soccer Undecided - TBD Adam Fox Soccer) Rhodes College Alysa Rodriguez- Cheer Methodist University

Go Whirlies!

Lewis Newman, CAA

Grimsley High School

Athletic Director