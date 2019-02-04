HPU Men’s Golf: Einstein Leads Panthers at Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate

• Freshman Brandon Einstein placed 22nd at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate.

STATESBORO, Ga. – The High Point University men’s golf team completed play at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course today (Feb. 4).

“It was good for us to get out there and compete before we compete in our first team event at the end of February,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “We definitely had a lot of positives, but had some rust exposed as well. We have about two and a half weeks to clean things up and then be ready to go win a tournament in Hilton Head and start the spring off right.”

Freshman Brandon Einstein was the top finisher for High Point as he tied for 22nd. Einstein shot a total 6-over 222 for the tournament. He posted a first round 5-over 77, second round 4-over 76 and a final round 3-under 69.

Freshman Adam Hooker shot a total 12-over 228 to tie for 44th overall. He opened the tournament with a 6-over 78 followed by a second round score of 1-over 73. Hooker closed the tournament with 5-over 77.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy placed tied for 49th with a 230 total. He shot his best round with a 1-over 73 in the final round. He had a 4-over 76 in the second round.

Junior Alec Weary finished 61st with a total score of 235. His logged a 2-over 74 in the second round. Junior RJ Bartolomucci placed 63rd with a final score of 235. Bartolomucci shot 4-over 76 in the final round.

The Panthers will be back in action Feb. 25-26 at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate at the Wexford Plantation Golf Club in Hilton Head, S.C.