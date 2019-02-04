Jason’s Deli – Big Game Winner
The lowest scoring game in the history of the Big Game threw everybody for a loop.
No one went low on the score, so we had to go to the closest.
Alex Carroll was the closest to 16 points with his pick of the Patriots winning with a total score of 46. We had one with 47 points and several with 48 points.
Andy will in touch with Alex to get him (or her) the Jason’s Deli $100 Gift Certificate.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.