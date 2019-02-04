Jason’s Deli – Big Game Winner

The lowest scoring game in the history of the Big Game threw everybody for a loop.

No one went low on the score, so we had to go to the closest.

Alex Carroll was the closest to 16 points with his pick of the Patriots winning with a total score of 46. We had one with 47 points and several with 48 points.

Andy will in touch with Alex to get him (or her) the Jason’s Deli $100 Gift Certificate.