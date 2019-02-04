Middle School Basketball Tonight Finals:”Monday in the Middle” and high school scores with WG Middle boys over Allen, 37-23 with WG now(10-1)/Allen Middle(11-1)

Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 60, Greensboro Day School 50

Finals from Western Guilford Middle School:

Western Guilford Middle School boys 37, Allen Middle 23

WG boys(10-1)/Allen(11-1)

James Scott with 11 points for the WG boys….Atkins with 10 points for Allen Middle School boys…

WG scoring:Cameron Crum 7 points, Zavier Neely 7, Lyons 7, Bass 4 and Sewell 2 points…

Allen scoring:Gilbert 8 points, Lofton 5….

Western Guilford Middle School girls 50, Allen 30

Morgan Smith with 27 points for Allen Middle and the game was played as a Four-on-Four game, as Allen only had four players dressed….22 points for Western’s Raniyah Hocutt…

End of 1st :WG 16, Allen 4…Halftime:WG 27, Allen 17….End of 3rd Q:WG 38, Allen 27…Final:WG 50, Allen 30…

More WG scorers:Anayia Lavelle with 4, Aniyah with 5, Annie with 5, #14 with 5 and we will get more on these names as we hit the WG site later on tonight…

More Allen scoring:Makela Newkirk with 2 points, Yuniah Grace with 1 and Jahnia Rice with 1 point….

Western Guilford Middle boys wrap up the win, and WG reacts…End of 1st Q:Allen 9, WG 6…Halftime:WG 15, Allen 13…End of 3rd Q:Allen 21, WG 20…WG goes on a 17-2 run to close out and win the ball game….Final:WG 37, Allen 23

Southern Middle girls 34, Penn Griffin 25

Damani Whitehead scored all 25, for Penn-Griffin…

Video interview with Western Guilford Middle School boys basketball head coach Josh Webster and one of his top players from Monday’s game, Cameron…

More video and scores to follow….